Unreported facts abound
Joel Mills didn’t let the facts get in the way of his Aug. 23 story about the city budget. It was full of my critics’ conclusions and devoid of the facts. The unreported facts were:
A $110 million budget that equals $3,300 for every man, woman and child in Lewiston.
The reduced levy was only possible because of a more-than-$6 million infusion of federal funds, not because spending was reduced.
In fact, the budget increased every employee’s compensation and the cost of almost every service and permit.
The reduced levy did not reduce your taxes, it only marginally reduced the rate by which your taxes are raised.
It increased your city water bill by 5.5 percent, wastewater by 3.5 percent and sanitation by 3 percent.
It includes $12 million for a new well and $4 million for a new reservoir with no shortage of water.
$4 million for a new fire station two blocks away from the existing one.
$1.6 million to buy and rehabilitate a dilapidated building to house Valley Vision, Visit Lewis Clark Valley, Beautiful Downton Lewiston and a job accelerator, whatever that is.
$400,000 for a consultant to redesign the Community Park.
$300,000 for a consultant to redesign the city’s comprehensive plan, that can be amended at no cost.
$50,000 to redesign a concrete staircase.
The council sated its spending binge by approving the urban renewal agency plan to spend $1 million to reconstruct the concrete staircase with mostly city and county taxes. That’s the rest of the story.
John Bradbury
Lewiston