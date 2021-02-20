Von Ehlinger’s rude rhetoric
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s support for a failing federal agency propped up by taxpayers and ratepayers is surprising. His language is less surprising. Rude and hyperbolic rhetoric is the hallmark of a small thinker.
It seems strange that someone who vowed on his campaign materials to “Eliminate red tape regulations to return Idaho to free-market prosperity” is so enthusiastic about supporting Bonneville Power Administration, a federal bureaucracy that has spent $17 billion on salmon recovery while runs have crashed.
Meanwhile, freight traffic has declined more than 60 percent on the lower Snake over the past 20 years. The Army Corp of Engineers considers it “a waterway of negligible use” and the Port of Lewiston continues to operate at a loss, burning up $400,000 in local taxes annually. ...
The work of leadership is difficult and better left to people willing to work together. Rep. Mike Simpson has shown leadership.
Pat Finnegan
Grangeville