Vote for Love
I am pleased to say I support Renee Love for Idaho House, seat 5A.
She is open to new ideas and strategies and will work for all Idahoans. I have listened to her thoughtful consideration of both short-term and long-term consequences on complex issues and have been impressed.
A geologist and small business owner, a member of Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter’s Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Committee, Love has the experience, communication, skills and drive to promote quality, affordable and accessible education, a fair tax bill, a sustainable future for agriculture and protection of natural resources in a changing climate.
Love grew up poor on the Palouse and knows hard work and hunger. She experienced and understands the role of education in obtaining well-paying jobs.
She has the passion, experience and commitment to work for the priorities of citizens in District 5. As a small business owner and scientist, she comprehends how jobs, education and health unite to support a strong vibrant economy.
Vote for Renee Love and vote for a vibrant Idaho future.
Diane Baumgart
Moscow
Trump will do more harm
President Donald Trump is a victim. If not for fake news and the deep state, he could do so much more.
The fake news and deep state have now corrupted a long list of great Republicans, turning them against the president. They got former Secretary of State Colin Powell and many cabinet level officials. They got Retired Navy Adm. William McRaven and numerous others from the Defense Department.
The list goes on: American hero “Sully” Sullenberger, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, former Republican Chairman Michael Steele and former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich. There are also groups popping up such as the Evangelical “Not Our Faith” political action committee and the “Republican Voters Against Trump” organization. The deep state has fooled them all and the fake news has lied about it.
Or maybe all these Republicans are free thinking logical adults who are willing to forsake party in the interest of our country, democracy and common decency.
Just maybe the fake news is in reality, dedicated professional journalists doing their best to report the facts in the age of disinformation and Trumpism.
It is true: Trump could do so much more if he could only silence the fake news and have his deep state foes arrested — more damage to our standing in the world, more damage to our trust in each other and more damage to this great experiment that we call United States of America.
Chris Dahmen
Pullman
Reelect Nelson
I founded a nonprofit because I am passionate about providing meaningful opportunities for our students when they graduate from high school. I support David Nelson because I know he cares deeply about that too.
Nelson knows that it is critical for us to improve Idaho’s go-on rate. That’s the percentage of students who graduate from high school with a plan for post-secondary education or training. Our go-on rate is among the worst in the nation, and Nelson supports investments to fix this.
That’s huge, because the go-on rate is not just a number. It’s about students’ futures and their lifetime opportunities. The go-on rate is low because students don’t see reasonable, affordable alternatives for continuing their education and training.
Improving the go-on rate means improving the opportunities for affordable vocational training and college, something Nelson supports. And it means improving the pathways from high school to all the things that can come next.
Our children are our future, especially in this unsettled time. And in this time, finding creative and innovative ways for them to go on is critical for everyone.
That’s why I urge you to reelect David Nelson.
Peggy Jenkins
Moscow