When was America great?
Make America Great Again implies that there was a period in past U.S. history when America was great and that we need to go back to that time.
So when was that time?
Was it back when America was expanding in the 1860s when anyone with determination and grit could find a piece of land to farm?
This was also the time when there was no regulation on dumping industrial waste and raw sewage into our waterways, which resulted in regular fires on rivers from Chicago to Buffalo. There was so much stench in the rivers that it was not safe to swim in, let alone drink.
Was it in the 1930s when corporate profits surged while workers did not fare so well and wealth gap widened? Banks ran without regulation, which resulted in bank failures.
Without conservation measures, we had the Dust Bowl. President Herbert Hoover believed in small government; no government regulation and no government relief. Thus the Great Depression.
Was it during World War II when America was winning? This is also the time when lynchings of African-Americans were not uncommon and not only not prosecuted but law enforcement was often complicit. This is a time when residents of Japanese descent, including U.S. citizens, were put in concentration camps without due process.
The Preamble to the Constitution states "... in Order to form a more perfect Union." We had great achievements but also lessons learned. Let's not repeat the mistakes to relive some great imaginary past.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Throwing salt in wound
On April 2, my beautiful wife Margo Aragon Herrington passed away. Many of you may remember Margo from her time as a host of Northwest Morning on KLEW-TV.
Margo called the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley home for more than 35 years and she loved this area more than you can imagine. That is why I am writing to the community for your help.
After Margo passed away, her friends and family routinely decorated her burial plot with flowers and small ornaments. One of those ornaments was a solar-powered dragonfly, which was always a favorite insect of Margo's.
About a month ago, someone removed the dragonfly from her grave. So, I purchased another dragonfly and placed it on her grave.
Recently, I returned to the cemetery to find both the dragonfly and the butterfly missing. It astounds me that someone would have the audacity to remove something from someone's grave, for whatever reason.
The pain of losing my wife at such an early age has been devastating enough. To find out someone in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley gets his kicks out of stealing things from someone's grave is beyond the pale and adds insult to injury, throwing salt in the gaping wound of grief.
Whoever you are, know that you have added to the agony of her loss and yet I hope that you never have to experience the loss of a loved one and then have someone defile their grave.
John B.
Herrington
Lewiston
Stop the madness
June 20 was World Refugee Day. More than 68 million people around the world are fleeing dire circumstances.
And what is our U.S. government doing?
Withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council while imprisoning innocent children who have been torn from their families.
Babies are in internment camps here in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Please call your members of Congress and tell them we don't put kids in cages.
Please help stop the madness initiated by a lying, adulterous, bankrupt bully.
Rob "Tex" Meyer
Moscow