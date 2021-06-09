Questions Goetz
Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz, in replying to my disclosures of his many failings, said: “Apparently, Allen does not understand that all search and rescue funds are public funds. These funds are properly audited by both the county auditor and an outside auditor who performs the county’s annual audit.”
Idaho Code 57-105 defines public money as “all moneys coming into the hands of any treasurer of a depositing unit, and in the case of any county shall also include all moneys coming into the hands of its tax collector or public administrator.”
I.C. 57-204 defines a depositing unit as “every municipal and quasi-municipal corporation, recreation district, improvement district, school district, or governmental unit, of every kind, character or class, now or hereafter created or organized, and authorized by law to levy taxes or special assessments, for which the county treasurer does not act as treasurer. ...”
When Goetz made himself treasurer, he was not even following the Title 57 rules. ...
How is Clearwater County Sheriff Search and Rescue money public money because it is not “authorized by law to levy taxes or special assessments”?
Their funds must be private funds as their only source of income is from their own donation reimbursements and private donations. How is it that Goetz takes search and rescue funds at will to pay his search and rescue expenses? The same goes for the equipment belonging to the organization and not Clearwater County as they are not purchased from public funds. ...
Frederick Allen
Orofino
Not indispensable
When it comes to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, things are a bit ambivalent for me.
At times, he seems decent and somewhat honorable. At other times, he is pretty clearly a manipulative liar and a political contortionist. His latest is his refusal to help in setting up a bipartisan commission to sort out the facts of the Jan. 6 insurrectionist, treasonous riot and attempt to take over the Capitol.
News people were speculating that McCarthy was trying to avoid a situation where he might have to tell the American people about his conversations with former President Donald Trump while the riot was going on. ...
McCarthy doesn’t want to irk the Great God Trump. After all, Trump might cause McCarthy not to get reelected. ...
What makes McCarthy think he is so special that the country just couldn’t get along without him if he was not in office? ...
The country will continue marching along like the grand place it has always been even if McCarthy is not around to add in his 2 cents worth.
On the same note, I see some Republicans are trying to re-write history by referring to the Capitol riot as a peaceful protest. That might have worked, especially with their more dim-witted constituents, except that the bulk of the thing was filmed and on television. Any idiot ought to be able to see that breaking up the place, beating up people and generally acting like violent asses, is not peaceful protest. ...
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston