Tossed into the deep end
I received a recent message from a gentleman who asked me to please stop criticizing “our good president.”
President Donald Trump is toxic. Of that, I have little doubt. However, I credited Trump on this page for his campaign promise to protect Social Security and Medicaid.
He lied. So how can the gentleman call Trump “good” when our Social Security and Medicaid cuts are financing Trump’s tax “reform”?
Is it good he declared a “national” emergency but chose to not use the “national” stockpile or the Defense Production Act to help health care workers, some committing suicide because of overwhelming pressure?
Jared Kushner reflected it accurately saying, “Keep away from the ‘national’ stockpile, it’s ours.”
Trumpeter pawns are awestruck by his “genius.” What is genius about a banana republic?
Is it “good” to force the country to reopen despite rising death and infection rates?
To which expert, epidemiologist, researcher, scientist, professor, academic, doctor and five-star Gen. Trump says: “Pathetic Democrats. I’m brilliant. You are dunces. Kids will die, but their deaths will make our tremendous economy great again.” Genius.
Instead of Jesus, I’ll call him Demi-god Don. His lordship says senior citizens should not worry. Take one for the team and die for “my” economy.
By forcing the country to reopen in the face of a deadly growing virus, Demi-god Don has tossed everyone into the deep end of the COVID-19 quagmire. Whoever floats, lives.
Trumpeter pawns — this is winning?
Jim Roach
Moscow
Kept series alive
On behalf of the Lewis-Clark State College athletic department and the Avista and NAIA World Series, I want to say thank you to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. KOZE and the Lewiston Tribune for keeping the Series alive this year by offering us stories, games and photos from the past. Fans participated in our social media campaign, ticket-holders donated back their tickets and many sponsors honored their sponsorships.
Am I surprised? No, because we have great people in the valley.
In a time when it seems like there is little good, just look across the aisle at the next game. I guarantee you’ll find something to smile about.
Brooke Henze
Athletic director, Lewis-Clark State College
Clarkston
Mind-reader
Paul Oman says the evidence that I’m racist is because he says so. Caution: Oman may be the thought police. Apparently he can read your mind, determining your motives for anything. Recently he was able to discern that both I and Lewiston Tribune columnist writer Marv Dugger are racists.
That was a news flash to us. Oman can somehow, with his X-ray vision, look inside our brains.
Oman’s powers are interesting. His recent letter’s question was: “... Why are so many Lewiston-Clarkston residents racists without acknowledging or possibly even knowing it?”
Oman’s incredible power apparently allows him to see into the minds of entire communities and classes of people, even in the past. For example, his letter suggests we are all responsible for racism occurring 75 years before my birth.
Oman (with too much time on his hands) cites as proof I am racist an error I once made that rightly inflamed many Nez Perce tribal members. I insulted the memory of one of their revered elders without knowing that I was doing so.
It was an inadvertent research error, not deliberate racism. The Tribune apologized profusely, the only relevant fact Oman got correct.
Oman can’t seem to pick up a rock without finding racism. He overuses “racist” until it loses any real meaning. What he’s apparently trying to say is: “I disagree strongly with everything you say, but I can’t think of any cogent response, so I’ll say something awful that might offend you, then try to associate you with some irrelevant history.”
Rick Rogers
Clarkston