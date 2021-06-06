That was no insurrection
In response to Jim Holsinger’s May 30 criticism of Dennis Prager’s criticism of the events surrounding the Jan. 6 demonstration in the U.S. Capitol, I would submit the following.
First, there was no insurrection. There were no tanks or soldiers involved. When the demonstrators arrived, they found a building locked down when it should have been open to the public. This fact alone enraged the crowd. It was their building and they had a right to be there.
The videos that were shown were to create the impression that the Capitol was in fact taken over by a mob. I did not see any policemen being beaten half to death. There were five deaths, none of which were related to the demonstration — except a female veteran who was shot by a Capitol Hill police officer.
As far as a stolen election goes, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that someone like Joe Biden could never have beaten a Donald Trump.
I would submit to you, Mr. Holsinger, that most of the insurrectionists will have the charges dropped or will be found not guilty. That is because there was no insurrection.
I am no insurrectionist, nor do I blindly follow Trump. I think that he was an adulterer and a misogynist, but he is the best man for the job currently.
Mr. Holsinger, you should remember the Christian saying: “Let he that is without sin cast the first stone.”
David Estes
Lewiston