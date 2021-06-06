Bring on the grand jury
It’s time to repeat our history, Mr. President:
First, appoint a special prosecutor.
Have her or his supervisor at the Department of Justice convene a grand jury.
Build the case that congressional Republicans have shirked.
Issue a public report.
Benchmarks: Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox and U.S. District Judge John Sirica.
Then let the chips fall where they may in November 2022.
Ronald Hufham
Moscow
Is McGeachin pro-choice?
I was thrilled to see that Janice McGeachin has done an about-face on abortion rights. Her exact quote: “You have a God-given right to manage your own health care.”
Of course, her context was mask-wearing, but health care is health care.
And God is God, right?
Helen Wootton
Moscow
One less reason to visit
What a sad day for Idaho Fish and Game and the Lewiston area.
We have been visiting Lewiston for years and one of the highlights was the Natural Habitat Area at the Fish and Game office.
Now there is one less reason to visit.
It seems humans want to remove all wildlife areas when it inconveniences them.
My understanding of Fish and Game is that they work to protect animal habitat, not destroy it for parking equipment. By using a little creativity, a plan may have been developed to incorporate the buildings into the habitat area instead of replacing one for the other.
We humans think nothing of destroying farm land, forests and habitat area in the name of growth. Mother Nature will retaliate for such careless acts by an entity created to manage the fish and game.
Shame on you, Idaho Fish and Game.
Michele Hoye
Mountain Home
Help needed
The American Legion Post 10300 in Potlatch is in need of volunteers, donations, building materials and even a CONEX box to store furniture and excess in the building so that it can be rented out to help bring in some extra income.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars building on Pine Street was given up to the city of Potlatch, and the American Legion and VFW then merged together.
The American Legion is vital to the communities due to the fact it sponsors baseball, scholarships, legion riders and helps out with veterans’ needs and support.
It helps out with other community efforts.
The building has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1986.
The building is significant to the area since it was built in 1928 and 1929 in a 1½-half story, L-shaped American Craftsman for the World War I veterans and was one of the privately-owned buildings in a company town.
Diana Flint
Deary
Don’t blame me
For heaven’s sake, would someone please turn President Joe Biden’s teleprompter around so we can read the script ourselves?
Recently, in front of the United Auto Workers, Old Joe said he got elected to the Senate 180 years ago. And, on several occasions, he mentions he needs permission to answer simple softball questions from the Communist News Network and then shuffles off unexpectedly.
And if he gets through a session without stumbling horribly, it is my guess his handlers award him with a bowl of pudding and chocolate chip cookies before being tucked in at 7 p.m.
So why has the White House been turned into a single occupant nursing home, anyway? In just 90 days, his administration has approved and accomplished amazing things: Dangerous felons are being released while police are disbanded/defunded; thousands are flowing through an open border while illegal drug trafficking has increased 925 percent; gas prices will double by July 4th; people are paid not to work and inflation is going up the ying yangs.
The scary thing is there are thousands fleeing socialist blue states such as California, leaving behind violence, high taxes and uncertainty only to possibly vote for the left once they get to red states such as Idaho and Montana.
It is a known fact that liberals destroy absolutely everything they touch or get a hold of. And I’m not taking any blame for any of this because I voted for the mean tweeter.
John Webb
Reubens
All in the family
Can you say “nepotism”? I knew you could.
That is our word for the day.
I love genealogy. I’m a bit of a newbie, yet a quick learner. ...
I have been in court going on five years now for bogus misdemeanor charges.
That’s a lot of time to spend around Asotin County Courthouse employees.
Several employees have reminded me of my family. I got curious and looked into it.
Many previous judges and current judges are indeed my cousins.
Many attorneys and prosecutors — even clerks and treasurers — past and present are my cousins.
I’m even related to many of the sheriffs who have served Asotin County.
Can you say “endogamy”? I knew you could. That’s our other important word of the day.
It runs in my family. It may run in yours.
Odds are incredibly high we have a case of extreme nepotism within the Asotin County judicial system and sheriff’s office.
Even the plaintiffs in my cases are my cousins. ...
Not only have I been gaslighted and harassed by these folks; these folks are my family.
Gives a girl kind of a warm fuzzy feeling. Note: extreme sarcasm.
Nepotism within a judicial system should never be permitted. Is it not illegal? ...
I hope making the community aware of this is a part of shaking that rug.
How many before me have been treated unjustly by this “family”?
It is like court with the Hatfields and McCoys — who, by the way, are also my distant cousins.
Kathryn Rose Warriner
Clarkston
Brace for a fee hike
If you are one of the 45 percent of the Lewiston residents who get your water from the city instead of Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, brace yourself for another rate hike.
At the last city council meeting, the city manager said the water utility was the only utility that was not financially sound.
When I asked him if it would be in good shape if the city paid it for the water it uses, he said the city does pay for its water. True or false? Decide for yourself.
About two months ago, the parks director told me at a council meeting that the city golf course is not paying for its irrigation water.
The City Code actually prohibits the city from paying for much of its water. It provides in part: “The water division shall not charge a fee for water used by city departments for the following public purposes: (1) Irrigation of municipal parks and cemeteries; (2) Firefighting, including firefighter training, and (3) Maintenance of municipal streets, sidewalks, storm drains, sewer mains and parking lots.”
Why, you might ask, should 45 percent of the city residents subsidize services that benefit the entire city and what can you do about it? You don’t have the ability to remove the city manager, who now wants another rate hike for consumers of city water.
Think what would happen to an elected mayor if he or she tried to pull the same stunt. There is a message there.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
McGeachin’s antics
I have followed with interest Janice McGeachin’s antics. If indeed she believes, “It is your God-given right to make your own health decisions and no state, city or school district ever has the authority to violate your inalienable rights,” then surely she will be coming out soon in support of a “woman’s right to choose” abortion.
Coleyne Lasher
Clarkston
Disturbing the peace
My husband and I have enjoyed Hells Canyon for 32 years. Our first date was on a jet boat. We built a cabin and I wrote four books about its beauty, its moods and its serenity. Enjoying this past holiday weekend, imagine my distress when a jet boat roared by bearing an American flag and a huge flag declaring “F ** k Biden.”
I was livid. Is this how you celebrate Memorial Day?
Hells Canyon is for everyone to enjoy. The Snake River provides an escape from the everyday world with fishing, camping, water sports, and wildlife. But enough is enough.
Imagine what the tour boats full of passengers from all over the world thought when they saw “F**k Biden” during their trip into the world’s deepest gorge. Hells Canyon is about a shared love and community. It should be neutral territory. Please leave the flags at home and leave the canyon in peace.
Betsy McGreer
Clarkston
Letters ring true
Only two opinion letters were printed on June 3.
Marge Lunders touched the tips of nine icebergs of lies and distortions promoted by the current occupant and his handlers. Cheers to Lunders.
Carol Bryant told of five good Samaritans — Bryant called them angels — who helped her after her windshield was broken by a turkey. Bryant’s letter and gratitude are heart-warming.
Both letters have the ring of truth. Their messages are that our political rulers make things worse for “we the people” but regular people actually do good.
Think about that.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Have tribes manage wolves
I have read with disgust how the state of Idaho wants to create a slaughter for wolves in the state of Idaho. I would rather see the tribes in Idaho oversee the management of any delisted species as they would not have the cattle and other interests after either wolves or grizzly bears.
Julian Matthews
Lapwai
How about this remedy?
In 10th century England, those found guilty of debasing the currency had one hand chopped off. If we re-instated this law, we would either have sane monetary policy in this country or a lot of one-handed politicians.
Roger Whitten
Deer Park, Wash.