Correcting Sherwin
I regret to inform Dick Sherwin (May 27) that his attempt to defend his friend, Marvin Dugger, (May 9) has failed.
The cost of funding NATO in 2019 was $1.5 billion, not the $6.5 trillion Sherwin mistakenly quoted and then corrected. Of that total, the U.S. paid $685 million. Sherwin is egregiously incorrect in stating that “no other nation paid more than $650 billion.”
Dugger was right that the U.S. used to pay 22 percent of the $1.5 billion, but in 2019 the U.S. agreed to reduce the amount to 16 percent, as I mentioned in my letter (May 16).
Dugger is completely wrong when he claims that the U.S. paid “almost the full bill.” Germany’s contribution was nearly 15 percent, and France and the UK stood at 10.5 percent each.
Sherwin questions my assertion that since 2014 there has been a steep increase in NATO members’ defense budgets. Check out graphs 3 and 6 at https://www.nato.int/nato_static_fl2014/assets/pdf/2020/10/pdf/pr-2020-104-en.pdf.
I stand corrected that there were only 30 armored Humvees (out of 230) in President Barack Obama’s $195 million military aid package to Ukraine, but it was ridiculous that Dugger wrote that Obama only sent “food and blankets.”
Sherwin does not mention that President Donald Trump withheld military aid for Ukraine for six months because he wanted dirt on the Bidens. He also started a pullout of 12,000 troops from Germany as revenge for perceived slights from Chancellor Angela Merkel.
There is no question the Europeans are relieved that Joe Biden is president.
Nick Gier
Moscow
Skeptical about vaccines
Michael Yeadon, a scientist from Great Britain who is now retired, has a degree in biochemistry and toxicology and a researched-based Ph.D. in respiratory pharmacology.
He was interviewed by Marcus and Joni Lamb on Daystar TV on May 20.
Yeadon worked in the pharmaceutical industry for 32 years. He started his own biotechnology company and was the former vice president and chief scientist of Respiratory Research at Pfizer for 17 years.
Yeadon is generally “pro-vaccine” and said that they are safe and effective. But he and his colleague, Wolfgang Woodard, are troubled concerning the safety consequences of unleashing the novel COVID-19 vaccine on the world population, and tried (pleaded) to get its approval deferred.
Yeadon emphasized that we don’t yet know how the vaccine distributes around the body. Does it go to the brain? The heart? And he doesn’t want to see people damaged.
Beyond the immediate consequences of the injection, he questioned what the result will be in a year or two.
He warned that “soon you may lose the chance to do anything about it if you don’t pay attention.”
Yeadon emphasized that the COVID-19 vaccine is “experimental.” He is frightened about government exaggeration concerning the threat of the virus to an excessive degree, using fear and control.
He explained that false positive test results have occurred. Yeadon said that doctors have identified really good treatments for COVID-19, including Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Budesonide, Zithromax, zinc, Vitamin D and Quercetin.
Kelly Jones
Clarkston
Inflation soaring
President Joe and the Democrats have created a ticking time bomb for themselves and the economy.
Not since the 1970s has inflation been this kind of a problem for America.
Inflation erodes the value of money: Your paycheck is worth less today than it was last week or last month.
Core inflation is the highest it has been in 40 years, and increased to 4.2 percent, year over year.
Extrapolating inflation from the first four months of 2021, consumer prices will end up 20 percent higher at the end of the year.
Democrats are causing the problems by printing money to spend, spend and spend some more. The Fed is flooding America with $120 billion a month.
The labor shortage our nation faces today is a direct result of socialistic/communist policies of Biden and Democrats in the U.S. Congress. For political reasons, they sweetened unemployment benefits to the equivalent of working full time at $15 an hour, or $36,400 per year. They just wanted to break the system. And so they did.
The first day in office, Biden shut down a pipeline and 11,000 workers lost their jobs. The price of gasoline has been going up ever since.
This is the Green New Deal in action. If you love gas shortages, electricity blackouts and $80 plywood, just continue to vote for Democrats.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Betrayed their solemn oath
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same. ...”
This is the oath Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo both swore to uphold when they took office. But they broke those vows by not supporting the bipartisan Jan. 6 commission.
And even more alarming, Crapo voted for the filibuster and Risch didn’t even have the decency to show up for the vote. Yet their lives and the lives of our elected officials were put in danger by a terrorist mob intent on disrupting one of our most democratic of processes: the counting of the electoral votes for the president of the United States.
The safety of our democracy is not a partisan issue, but the behavior demonstrated by Risch and Crapo was reprehensible and beyond shameful.
I thought Idahoans stood for truth and decency, but apparently our senators stand for lies, obstruction and cowardice.
Heather Stout
Moscow
Act of kindness
I have always thought that I would someday write a letter to the editor when I felt passionate enough concerning something that I needed to let others know.
Today is the day and I will write about human kindness.
Yesterday, I visited my very capable 91-year-old father at his home. (He has submitted several poignant, eloquent letters to the editor himself.)
He was outside his house trimming his tree. Soon, his neighbor Joe (prompted by his wife Shelby) from Berserker Tree and Landscape Service spotted him and came over.
Refusing to take no for an answer, Joe proceeded to completely and thoroughly trim my dad’s tree. It was Joe’s day off, I might add.
After two hours, the job was finished and, of course, Joe wouldn’t hear of taking payment.
Dad later took a token bottle to Joe as a gesture of gratitude.
I came upon a quote this last year and feel that it is appropriate for this occasion. “Always leave things better than you found them — especially people.”
Thank you, Joe and Shelby. You did both.
Lynn Ridinger
Lewiston
Playing the game
It appears it’s back to the same old political process for many politicians: Do whatever it takes to get elected and run for reelection on a continual platform. It’s kind of like squirrels on a cage wheel, racing round and round.
Except now, they step off for brief periods to scream, “Stolen election, fake pandemic,” and raise as much money from those still believing in the large Florida orange guy.
And after they kneel before him for endorsement, it’s back to the wheel cycle. He seems to believe this plan will lead to reelection. It’s easy to see that nothing essential for the betterment of America is getting accomplished. After years of dependency feeding from the taxpayers’ trough, it’s very difficult for them to do it on their own merits.
It’s time to get back to a real change of honesty, fairness, bipartisanship and ending the arguments about the other party stealing the election.
In all practicality, those who are whining give the Democrats way too much credit to plan such a grand scale national scheme.
Even states with Republican-controlled legislatures and Republican election officials overseeing it from start to finish found little or no evidence of fraud that would change the results, even after supervising multiple reviews.
The past nine months could have been done differently, reducing the losses of lives and improving the economy of this country, but that guy in charge then had too big of an ego to listen.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Honesty is punished
... I’m assuming most people in town have heard of the debacle that took place within our district in an attempt to fill the seat vacated by Aaron von Ehlinger.
It was discovered during the process that one of the three names going to the governor was questionable as being a good fit for a Republican seat. It was also discovered that the precinct chairwoman had requested vote count verification and was denied the counts several times. Eventually the votes were released and it was discovered that they were counted incorrectly. The true third place name was then sent to the governor. ...
Imagine my surprise when I attend the Nez Perce County GOP meetings afterward and see that precinct captains are demanding the chairwoman be taken out of her position.
Their reasoning is that they did not understand how to count the votes as explained to them by the chairwoman.
I attended the meeting when the method to count was on the agenda. There was a unanimous vote that all in attendance agreed to this method of counting.
How are we to trust our precinct captains to do what is best for our Republican community when they vote yes on issues that in their own words “they didn’t understand”?
That deserves a vote of no confidence to all who are using that excuse. ...
They are using their time and energy to try to force out the only person who used honesty and integrity with the voting process. ...
Ada Eldridge
Lewiston