Please explain
Realizing that there are two sides to most issues, it’s my hope that some left-leaning writers will respond to this missive. I believe that most Americans want what is best for our country. We don’t always agree on what’s best or how to get there, but our intentions are honorable.
There is one issue, though, that I just can’t see what the “other side” is. What are the arguments to support the Biden administration’s handling (or not handling) of our southern border?
We’re sending billions of dollars to keep Ukraine’s border secure, but nothing on our border.
If COVID-19 was or is so dangerous and the “jab” so necessary, why admit so many unvaccinated into our country?
The cartels are making millions and gaining more power through human trafficking with wanton regard for human life and dignity.
It’s easy for bad people and those who would do us harm to enter the country. There are at least 42 known terrorists here and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Myorkis concedes he has no idea where they are.
There has been a proliferation of drugs, especially Fentanyl, crossing the border and leading to more than 100,000 unnecessary deaths.
The only argument I can think of is that these illegals will one day vote Democratic, but at what cost? Is it worth 100,000 drug deaths? Is it worth it if one of the deaths is your child or grandchild?
I respectfully await your response.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston
Act now
In the days following his 18th birthday, Salvador Rolando Ramos legally purchased an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at a local gun store in Texas along with 375 rounds of ammunition. The bullets from an AR-15 are especially lethal. They shred body organs.
Those 19 school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, weren’t just shot. They were massacred. Some children could be identified only by matching their DNA with that of their parents waiting outside in agony.
This isn’t something new. AR-15-style rifles have been the weapons of choice in 11 mass shootings in the past 10 years.
Republican senators have repeatedly blocked legislation that would make access to these rifles illegal. It’s not surprising, given that the National Rifle Association has spent more than $100 million helping Republicans get elected, including Idaho’s own Republican Sen. Mike Crapo.
Crapo is running for a fifth term this November.
For all of us who are outraged by these monstrous attacks on children and grandchildren, now is the time to act.
Crapo needs to hear from us, repeatedly, by email at https://www.crapo.senate.gov/contact or by phone at (202) 224-6142.
Please don’t be silent. Our kids need our help.
Dody Dozier
Moscow
A quiet salute
Here’s a thank you to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s Marine Corps League, the dedicated dozen or so who present our nation’s colors on Memorial Day and other patriotic holidays.
Without them, there would be a hugely important something missing during patriotic holiday celebrations.
But that’s not all. The league provides our Armed Forces Honor Guard teams with experienced veterans for military funerals. All too often, there aren’t enough active duty soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines to fulfill the nation’s promise of military presence in the serviceman’s and woman’s last rites. When that happens, the league is there to fold and present the flag to the families of the fallen, leaving them a memory of the martial traditions so cherished by their loved ones.
It wouldn’t be appropriate to mention their names. They didn’t volunteer to be recognized. They do what they do because there’s a reason they call it “the service.”
So here’s a quiet salute to the Marine Corps League.
Robin Turner
Lewiston