Set the example
Every time I hear about another school shooting, there is talk about gun control. But I don’t think that’s the root cause of the violence.
I grew up in an era of censorship. TV shows couldn’t show explicit violence or sex. Radios couldn’t play songs with questionable lyrics. Today, nothing seems to be censored and we are constantly exposed to extreme violence on TV, the movies, cable, satellite, video games, internet and social media. ...
It’s no wonder that people turn to these means more often. It is the only example we are presented with on how to behave.
So how can we address this without infringing on our rights to freedom of expression? We probably can’t ban violent shows and we probably can’t control the content of the internet, etc. But can we require proportionally more content with nonviolent examples? ...
Studies of our brains have shown that we don’t fully realize the consequences of our actions until we’re in our 20s. Today’s federal gun laws prohibit ownership of hand guns until age 21, but you can own long guns at age 18. Perhaps this needs to be raised as well. ...
As has been said countless times already, it’s not the guns that are to blame; it’s the people pulling the triggers. We need to address the images we are flooding ourselves with and start teaching people how to reason, discuss, and compromise. I’m hoping that our legislative officials and media leaders can start by setting an example.
Lynne Embrey
Deary
Pray for Republicans
After every mass shooting, our Idaho legislators say “our prayers and wishes are with the people of ... ”
What is that prayer? Do they pray for more guns? More fences? Walls? Locks? TV monitors? Security guards armed with AR 15s?
If you’re tired of these legislators’ wasted words, then pray this prayer with me:
“Father God, I pray that you fill our legislators (name them) with your compassion for the children of this country. Thank you, Father God, that they’re not led by the god of the Second Amendment but by you, the God of compassion, the God of peace. And I pray that we don’t blindly vote for people just because they wear a label. But led by your compassion, we vote only for people who have a heart for all the children of this country. Thank you, Father God, that you give us the courage to demand that our legislators do something to prevent these atrocities. And if they don’t do it now, then we vote them out.”
I believe that God hears our prayers and that, if we pray fervently with love in our hearts, then he will answer. He will raise up Republicans who want to give more than “lip service” to saving lives.
Please pray this prayer with me every day from now until God raises truly righteous, compassionate men and women to lead this country, not those who keep passing the buck, avoiding the hard answers to this catastrophe.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
Blaming the wrong side
In response to Mike Ruskovichs’ May 29 letter, I wanted to respond immediately but it took me a full day and a half to stop laughing.
You accuse the Republicans of Big Brotherism, yet fail to acknowledge that fact in the Democrats. Was it not the Democrats who tried (unsuccessfully) to institute a “ disinformation panel” under the Justice Department? Isn’t it the Democrats who have pushed so hard on the “Build Back Better” nonsense? Have you noticed how much money just keeps flowing out of the White House under the Biden administration? How about all the infrastructure money that was passed? Have you seen any big plans laid out for that?
How about in 1½ years, this administration has spent $10 trillion with nothing to show for it?
How about all the billions in military equipment Biden gifted to a known enemy of the United States?
You, sir, are part of the problem, as are all Democrats and liberals.
Yet, you fail to see the damage you are doing.
You prefer to move through life with your blinders on, pretending that all is the fault of the Republicans.
Yes, Republicans could be doing a much better job then they are. But they would have to work really hard to be as corrupt, greedy, unethical and down right dirty as the Democrats.
Paula Roman
Lewiston
Not helping
Carroll Quigley, in his book “Tragedy and Hope: A history of the world in our time,” wrote: “The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies, one, perhaps, of the right and the other of the left, is a foolish idea acceptable only to doctrinaire and academic thinkers. Instead, the two parties should be almost identical so that the American people can ‘throw the rascals out’ at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy.”
That was generally true until China Joe came along and made everything worse by orders of magnitude. And this is just the beginning.
Read it and weep.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston