Never forget
Sunday marks the 77th anniversary of Americans storming the beaches of Normandy to bring back democracy to a fascist-controlled Europe. It also marks the six-month anniversary of former President Donald Trump’s supporters storming our nation’s Capitol, trying to end democracy.
Never forget the men who gave “their last full measure of devotion” on the shores of France. Never forget the sacrifice they and their families made for our country.
Also, never forget the mobs who attempted to overthrow an election because they did not agree with the outcome. And don’t forget the leaders who goaded on the Jan. 6 mob and have now voted to not investigate the attack.
A failed attempted coup without repercussions is called “practice.”
Scott Funk
Lewiston
Burying the truth
U.S. Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone is furious that the GOPer-Nazis are trying to rewrite history and pass the Jan. 6 Trump-inspired treasonous attack on the Capitol off as “a walk in the park, a friendly gathering.”
The veteran police officer suffered a heart attack after being dragged down stairs, beaten almost to death with pipes and repeatedly shocked with stun guns.
“It’s been very difficult seeing elected officials whitewash the events of Jan. 6,” Fanone said. “I experienced a group of individuals who were trying to kill me, and the most brutal, savage, hand-to-hand combat of my life. ...”
One of Fanone’s fellow officers, Harry Dunn, agrees: “It’s hurtful that they can say things like that. We had officers give their lives to make sure the members of Congress were safe.”
Video from Fanone’s body cam shows the raging rabid mob assaulting him, beating him with a flagpole and zapping him with a stun gun. Additional footage and eyewitness accounts tell the same story.
Yet, according to former President Donald Trump, “The rioters were hugging and kissing police.”
Practically all the Republican-Nazi-Fascists in Congress have since lined up behind the biggest loser in denying Jan. 6 and the 2020 election results.
These snake oil peddlers think their only hope for survival is to keep their Trump groupies dumbed down and anesthetized with tales from an alternative universe that they hope they can bring to reality if they shovel enough B.S. to bury any last remaining vestiges of truth.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
GOP enjoys Trump’s shadow
It’s hard to believe a country where almost half the voters do not trust the vote can continue to function as a democracy. It’s starting to look like the distrust is by design.
Why else would a Republican filibuster in the Senate over an independent commission investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol succeed by a vote of 54-35? The commission would have contained five Republicans and five Democrats. Yet Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called it a “purely political exercise,” even as Republican Sen. Susan Collins said, “We need a commission. There are a lot of unanswered questions.”
Those unanswered questions — which McConnell does not want answered — are the best evidence to indicate that one party is willing to let the ship sink as long as the Republican banner is flying when it goes down. Should there be a commission, it would require former President Donald Trump to testify about his role in the insurrection. If he were to not perjure himself (he never lies), America would learn what half the country already knows: The election was fair and he was a sore loser who wanted it overturned — one way or another. ...
Republican Sen. John Thune claims he voted against the commission because “a lot of our members want to be moving forward.”
But, of course, his party is not willing to move forward out of Trump’s shadow, and is in fact enjoying the shade so much it appears it is willing to let democracy die there.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Boiling over
On both extremes of the political spectrum is something similar: intense anger that sometimes boils over into violence.
However, there is a huge difference between the two. The anger that drives Black Lives Matter extremists is racial injustice, which is true. The anger that drives Donald Trump extremists is massive voter fraud, which is not true.
Tim Gresback
Moscow