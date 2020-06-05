Extremism takes hold
It seems that extremism in Oregon is well respected and totally accepted after Jo Rae Perkins got the GOP nomination for Senate.
This is the woman who regards QAnon as a more reputable source of information than actual reputable and proven agencies.
If the voters elect this woman come November, then I’m sorry but you will deserve what you get — a woman more interested in conspiracy theories than her constituents’ well being.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Shot by COVID-19?
You can’t make this stuff up. From the May 22 Lewiston Tribune: “Washington’s death toll from the coronavirus could be two to three times the current total because some people who died of virus-like symptoms early in the outbreak were never tested, health officials said. They’ve also identified about 100 deaths that are not linked to a positive case, but ‘we can’t rule them in or out.’ About five cases involved COVID-positive deaths involving gunshot wounds, she said.”
Gunshot wounds? It seemed like a stretch when “health officials” made COVID-19 the official cause of death after a fatal heart attack, a stroke or a car crash. But making COVID-19 responsible for death by gunshot wound?
Wow. This is rich.
James Rockwell
Grangeville