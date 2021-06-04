One fine day
What a fine day it was on the Lewiston Tribune’s Opinion page on May 28 —free from Mike Epstein’s and Joan Vanhorn’s maniacal ravings. Then to have a great editorial cartoon fromA.F. Branco of Creators Syndicate.
But the creme de la creme was Cleve Chisholm’s “dam fine” letter.
Larry Sullivan
Clarkston
Problems with the jail
Problems: First, we need to look at what may have caused the problems with the new jail.
The voters agreed that a new jail is needed. From there, it went downhill.
Example: Did anyone know the location? How big it would be? Would more staff be needed? What and how would the maintenance be paid for?
Here it is, going on two years, and has any dirt been moved to start the footings?
We hear the 14th Street location would save money. Where’s the dollar amount it would save?
Then some people write it’s the perfect location. Why?
Maybe they didn’t want it in their area.
The whole thing appears we voters elected the wrong county commissioner.
It seems they have a trend: Keep the voters in the blind and in debt by more taxes.
By the way, the commissioners borrowed $2 million to build the aquatic center without the voters’ approval Has that been paid back and where did the money come from?
Then ask yourself: Why wasn’t the jail a priority over the aquatic center?
You voters remind me of ostriches. Keep your head — where?
Jim Griffin
Clarkston