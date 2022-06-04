Time for a change
It is time to amend the Second Amendment. ...
A good beginning would be to ban the sale of the kind of assault weapons used in mass murders until they can be “well regulated.”
In these volatile times when we have allowed our fears to become the kind of hysteria in which even little old grannies like me are being convinced of the need to carry a gun, I worry such zeal itself undermining the Second Amendment. A renowned scholar, Joseph Story, warned about that very thing in the 1800s in an essay titled “Commentaries on the Constitution of the United States.”
He supported the Second Amendment and its right of the citizens to keep and bear arms as a strong moral check against the usurpation and arbitrary power of rulers and how it enables people to resist and triumph over them.
“And yet, ” he continued “... among the American people there is a growing indifference to any system of militia discipline, and a strong disposition, from a sense of its burdens, to be rid of all regulations. ... ”
Powerful senators’ opposition to even debate gun regulations have made it apparent we have let guns in our society become like a sociopath posing as a friend who charmed us into thinking we could trust him only to have him turn on us. ...
We have indeed loosed an opposing force that has enslaved us to our own misguided remedy for violence against which we sought to guard ourselves.
Jennie L. Winter
Lewiston
Break the cycle
Here we go again: another heavy sigh, another shake of the head, another round of insincere “thoughts and prayers,” just like the last mass shooting and the one before that and — well, you know the drill by now.
First comes the grief, then the angry accusations and the calls for real solutions, followed by defensive posturing from the pro-gun lobby about the issue being used for political posturing.
Last comes the infamous phrase, “Now is not the time.”
It feels like a horror movie script that I keep reading over and over again.
Folks, gun violence in this country is a public health crisis, not a battle over the Second Amendment. Treat it as such. Find common-sense solutions to end this crisis now. For those who think I am anti-gun, I am not. I believe that with rights come responsibilities.
Knowing that, we handle and store our guns properly, like all responsible Americans should. Let’s not read this script ever again.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Seeking background
David Abbott, I read your letters. So first, I will say I am not a particular party member, but I am sure not a liberal.
With this said, I would like to read a little about David Abbott, such as ...where were you raised? Where did your parents live?
Who are some of your brothers and sisters I might know?
What have you done for Asotin County? What is your career?
Mr. Abbott, I believe in helping people but only if they help themselves and not just take freebies.
So let’s hear about David Abbott.
You’re sure welcome to visit me at my home any time and meet face to face.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston
Broke, woke and a joke
China Joe Obama is so corrupt. This is what “we the people” get when we have an illegitimate president — broke, woke and a joke.
Kill the babies in the womb and starve them when they’re out of the womb. And if they are so fortunate to get to school, they will be brainwashed.
It’s time to drain the swamp, flush the sewer and get the hogs out of the creek.
Ultra MAGA is coming soon to a theater, city, county or state near you.
God bless this great country of ours. If you can’t respect God, the Bible, the flag and the men and women who protect us and the Constitution, then get the hell out.
We the people won’t miss you.
Let’s go LGBT ( liberty, guns, Bible and truth) as well as “Brandon.”
Marge Lunders
Lapwai