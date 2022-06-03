Vaccines carry risks
The United Kingdom government admits vaccines have damaged the natural immune system of those who have been double-vaccinated.
It has admitted that once you have been double-vaccinated, you will never again be able to acquire full natural immunity to COVID-19 variants — or possibly any other virus.
So let’s watch the real pandemic begin now.
In its Week 42 “COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report,” the UK Health Security Agency admits on Page 23 that “N antibody levels appear to be lower in people who become infected after two doses of vaccination.”
It goes on to say this drop in antibodies is essentially permanent. What does this mean? We know vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission of the virus (indeed, the report elsewhere shows vaccinated adults are now much more likely to be infected than unvaccinated ones).
The British now find the vaccine interferes with the body’s ability to make antibodies after infection not only against the spike protein but also against other parts of the virus. In particular, vaccinated people do not appear to form antibodies against the nucleocapsid protein, the envelope of the virus, which is a crucial part of the response in unvaccinated people.
Long term, the vaccinated are far more susceptible to any mutations in the spike protein, even if they have already been infected and cured once or more. The unvaccinated, on the other hand, will gain lasting, if not permanent, immunity to all strains of the alleged virus after being naturally infected with it even once.
Source: assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1027511/Vaccine-surveillance-report-week-42.pdf.
Doug James
Lewiston