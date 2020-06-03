What emergency?
I write today out of great concern for everyone in Idaho.
In March, Gov. Brad Little declared a state of “extreme emergency” in regard to COVID-19. Thus, it is reasonable to assume that this disease must present an extreme, unprecedented, threat.
So, let’s have a look at this threat.
According to Idaho’s official government source, there have been 79 “Idaho resident deaths related to COVID-19.”
In a footnote, there is an explanation of what that sentence means: “COVID-19 may have been the underling (sic) cause of death or contributed to the death.” By the above criteria, a car wreck victim could be counted as a “COVID-19 related death” if a COVID-19 coughing fit was involved in causing the wreck. In other words, no one has any idea if anyone in Idaho has actually died of COVID-19: https://public.tableau.com/profile/idaho.division.of.public.health?_escaped_fragment_=/vizhome/DPHIdahoCOVID-19Dashboard_V2/DPHCOVID19Dashboard2#!/vizhome/DPHIdahoCOVID-19Dashboard_V2/Story1 (accessed on May 22 with a link from coronavirus.idaho.gov).
While some would suggest that the death count is small (or even zero) due to the lockdown, evidence suggests it has not worked as expected: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-scott-gottlieb-mitigation-didnt-work-as-well-as-we-expected-face-the-nation.
Little’s priorities are strangely skewed.
For example, as a Republican, he ought to be pro-life. Abortion kills 1,000 in Idaho every year, and he has done almost nothing to address it.
But when a virus appeared, which to date has maybe killed 79 people, he broke the Idaho and U.S. constitutions, destroyed thousands of livelihoods and ended religious freedom in our state.
What happens next is up to us.
Isaiah Williams
Cottonwood
Not your father’s Democrats
In 1848, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels published “The Communist Manifesto.”
It was used by Adolf Hitler, the Soviet Union and now by the American Democrat Socialist Party.
In the Manifesto, it states religion is the “opium of the people” and the state is all-powerful. There is nothing above the state.
That is in direct conflict with the American Constitution’s Bill of Rights, which states that our rights are inalienable. They come from God and they are above man and government.
Knowing they can’t get around this, the Democrats have been on a relentless attack against God for years.
They think if they can destroy the thought of God and there is no God, then the Bill of Rights is based on a myth and no longer applies.
Then the Democrats can take over and tell the American people they no longer have rights but only privileges the Democrats allow. This is no longer the Democratic Party of your father.
So I say to all Democrats: You might want to take a closer look at your party and think of your kids and grandkids. Then ask why the hell as an American you’re still in that party.
Frank Ehrmantraut
Lewiston