GOP subjugates masses
What? Idaho’s abortion trigger bill indiscriminate? Yes, because it affects all women: Latino, Black, white, Native and Asian American, young and old.
It’s discrimination because it affects just women. There are no equivalent laws for men, whether on the law books or under consideration. Nor, have there ever been any such laws, except against women.
My wife and I do not believe in abortion., but I am even more opposed to giving the government say over our private lives. What needs to be pointed out is that when my wife and I made that choice together, the Idaho GOP was not included. The GOP’s choice has removed women’s choice.
What a bitter oxymoron. In the USA, the first democratic republic in modern times and the longest standing government in modern times, the choice to choose has been chosen for our women. However, it has not been given to them to choose.
A special legislative session to stop the implementation of the law until January could be convened. Will Idaho’s GOP let government do it? Probably not. What a contemptuous sneer at those whom it has just relegated to second-class citizenship, with its boot on the necks of half the voters.
How about putting it to a popular vote on this November’s ballot? The GOP’s answer? No.
Why? Because it would probably fail. And by doing nothing, the GOP can keep the masses subjugated.
Hmm, what does that sound like?
Idaho, don’t just sit there.
Stephen Heidt
Democratic gubernatorial nominee
Marsing
Not Washington’s words
Contrary to Linda Blewett’s confident statement in her June 12 letter, George Washington did not say, “Firearms stand next in importance to the Constitution itself.”
This quote was used in a “Playboy” magazine article as far back as 1995, and was subsequently retracted when the writer could not back it up. It was also included with a number of other non-provable and incorrect statements in a Washington state “Firearms Civil Rights Act” in 2016.
But this remark is not included in any of Washington’s writings or speeches, and there is nothing even close to it, according to any historical documents in his estate. In fact, it is included in a list of other spurious things he supposedly said — but didn’t.
That list also included his famous “I cannot tell a lie,” an invention of Washington’s biographer that didn’t appear until the fifth edition of the bestselling book. By the time this appeared, Washington had been dead for seven years and couldn’t defend himself.
Sometimes it’s a good idea to check more than one source before you state something as fact, Linda.
Ann Taylor
Kendrick