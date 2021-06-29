U.S. is complicit in violence
Where did the mainstream media report the major atrocities taking place in Israel and occupied Gaza?
Of course, we heard about the bombing and destruction of the building housing The Associated Press and Al Jazeera and the numbers killed, but we haven’t heard much about the “roof knocking” — the targeted killing of Palestinian doctors, the purposeful destruction of the COVID-19 lab in Gaza, the “squatting” of non-Arab Israelis (many are American citizens) in Arab-Israeli homes in Jerusalem and other human rights violations.
One heart-wrenching story reported that every night an entire Palestinian family slept in one room so if bombed, they would all die together and nobody would have to grieve.
What a toll this takes on the mental health of Palestinians and Israelis. There are more atrocities ignored in the rush to support President Joe Biden’s and others’ assertion that Israel has a right to defend itself from the occupied — from stone-throwing teenagers and missiles lopped against the Iron Dome.
The United States, with the explicit support of President Biden, is complicit in this war.
Biden should have demanded Israel stop the bombing before it started. Our tax money is wasted in this futile attempt to keep the peace in this region. War is not peace, and rarely if ever keeps the peace. We need to hear the reports of the organization, Jewish Voices for Peace.
As Sen. Bernie Sanders says, “Palestinian lives matter.”
As Quakers say, “War is not the answer.”
As Martin Luther King said, “Violence begets violence.”
Nancy Street
Cheney
Gullibility defined
Many U.S .voters believe the coordinated government/media drumbeat that the 2020 general election was “honest.”
The record of the U.S. government’s meddling in the elections of other countries is a trifle less pristine than was our 2020 election. For example:
l 1948 — CIA steals Italian election.
l 1953 — CIA overthrows Iranian President Mohammad Mosaddegh, installs Shah of Iran.
l 1954 — CIA ousts Guatemalan President Jacob Arbenz.
l 1968—President Lyndon Johnson throws Guyana election, ignores Forbes Burnham’s rigging plans and subscribes funds to the People’s National Congress, Burnham’s party.
l 1973 — CIA-backed coup ousts Salvador Allende in Chile on Sept. 11. ... By 1990, Gen. Augusto Pinochet had killed 3,000 Chileans
l 1990 — Threatening to wreck its economy and bring the country to its knees, CIA steals election in Nicaragua.
l 2001 — U.S. installs Hamid Karzai, a paid CIA agent, as president of Afghanistan.
l 2008 — U.S. State Department steals Serbian election. ...
It’s miraculous that the CIA, National Security Agency, FBI and their henchmen were able to resist the temptation to deliver bushels of “real” ballots after the 2020 deadline and use software to change “wrong” ballots. This unified effort at resisting temptation has but one competitor in recorded history — when Jesus told Satan, “Get thee hence.”
The idea that 24-karat Donald Trump haters (former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI agent Peter Strzok, etc.) suddenly developed Christian values at the crucial moment is more than I can swallow. The establishment story is mind-boggling fiction.
How is gullible spelled? Government/media believer.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
GOP thinks you’re stupid
Has anyone in the state of Idaho heard any of our Republican elected officials who serve in Congress stand up and say, thank you, to the Capitol Police for saving their lives on Jan. 6?
That was the day former President Donald Trump’s terrorist mob attacked our Capitol in Washington, D.C., after Trump, Don Jr., Rudy Giuliani, Mo Brooks and others incited the mob to commit violence against.
I haven’t heard Idaho’s members of Congress say, thank you.
That would mean that Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher have no decency or manners. It would take class to stand up and say, “Thank you for saving our lives.”And not one of them has any class.
The Capitol Police, who were unmercifully attacked that day, have to deal with physical and mental injuries thanks to Trump’s terrorist mob. Now they have to listen to lying Republicans say that Jan. 6 never happened.
Officers put their bodies between the mob and the members of Congress. And now Republicans have the gall to say it never happened. They are trying to erase it from American history because it makes them look bad — as it should.
You can’t whitewash an attack on our nation’s Capitol, lie to the American people about it and get away with it. They think we’re all stupid enough to believe all their lies.
Are you that stupid? I’m not.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston