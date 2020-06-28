Not taught in school
In the mid-1700s, Democrats decided to establish slavery.
In 1865, slavery was abolished.
They don’t teach that in schools anymore.
Fact: During Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017, more than 3,300 shootings and killings occurred in Chicago. I’ve lost track of how many shootings occurred nationwide.
This is mostly Blacks. Most news outlets do not report this.
Obama also overthrew Libya and Egypt. Then he openly invited illegals with open borders. Everything is free.
I pay into Medicare each month whereas the illegals get it free.
Just look at the Democrats in the sanctuary cities and states. They’re being run into bankruptcy.
For the last 3½ years, watching the statues and monuments being destroyed by Democrats and liberals, the main culprits are House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
For the past five months, a majority of Democrats have stayed at home, doing nothing.
Here is a fact you don’t know: To vote, you can get an absentee ballot on request. But you have governors like Washington’s Jay Inslee in sanctuary states giving illegals a vote by mail ballot if they have a driver’s license.
Howard Miller
Asotin