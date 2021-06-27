Flight times confusing
Scott Jackson, I read with interest your article about the new flights from Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport to Boise. However, the flight times you state are either incorrect or confusing.
You said flights will leave PUW at 11:10 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time and arrive in Boise at 11:15 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time.
As 11:10 a.m. PDT is 12:10 p.m. MDT, the flight would somehow have to travel back in time to arrive at 11:15 a.m. MDT, which I believe is still impossible with current technology.
In addition, you state that flights would leave Boise at 11:55 a.m. PDT and arrive at PUW at 1:34 p.m. MDT.
As 11:55 a.m. PDT is 12:55 p.m. MDT, that would mean the flight would take only 40 minutes, which actually is within the capability of the current aircraft. However, stating a departure from an MDT time zone in PDT and an arrival in a PDT time zone in MDT requires the reader to do some mental gymnastics to figure out what you really mean, which I don’t believe is what newspapers usually try to do.
Judy Parrish
Viola
Expecting an apology
There’s an awful lot of stress for Americans today, from the breakdown of the family and dysfunctional culture wars to the effort to defund police and then institute a national police force (in the name of protecting us) and eliminating our gun rights (in the name of protecting us) to the push for critical race theory and identity politics.
And, of course, we can’t forget the border fiasco.
But there are three problems that dovetail nicely with each other and that we must get to the bottom of. Three lies are nestled in each. They are: the Wuhan flu, the Nov. 3 election, and the Jan. 6 political weaponization of Trump supporters.
The fear and economic calamity brought on by China’s release of COVID-19 changed our election to corrupt the entire process, which supposedly gave the presidency to Joe Biden so that his handlers could unleash the Deep State on citizens who have a legitimate beef.
Donald Trump won, actually, in a landslide. You know it. I know it. And everybody else with eyes to see and ears to hear knows it, too.
In the half-year since the steal, I have heard nothing that would convince me differently and, indeed, only see further deception, treachery and obfuscation. But then Biden’s handlers are only doing what commies have done for a century — lie, cheat and steal.
Call me a conspiracy nut job, but I’m confident the truth will eventually come out. And then I’ll be happy to accept your apologies.
Dennis Fuller
Orofino
Why no flags?
I genuinely appreciated all of the events which took place around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to celebrate Memorial Day and to appreciate our veterans, including the ceremonies (flag raising and rifle salutes) done by the local Marine Corps League. I was also very grateful to those individuals who volunteered their time to painstakingly place flags on all of the graves of veterans at Vineland Cemetery (at the direction of the cemetery itself).
However, I was disappointed in the city of Clarkston (Lewiston, too) for not taking time to ensure that flags were up on along their main streets for this historic occasion (but for, perhaps, a few individual businesses).
Men and women have given their very lives since the founding of America for this great and good nation, and I cannot fathom why this wasn’t celebrated by the simple gesture of putting up the red, white and blue.
However, it was wonderful to feel the patriotic spirit in the towns of Moscow and Troy (others, I’m sure, too) by seeing flags flying high along their main streets even prior to Memorial Day.
Given the astronomical amount of taxes residents in Clarkston are hit with due to poor leadership, it seems like the city could at least ensure that flags are up.
Kelly Jones
Clarkston