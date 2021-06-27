City has best jail site
The dispute between the city of Clarkston and Asotin County over the placement of the county jail at 14th and Fair Street reminds me of the dispute several years ago as to where the Asotin County Library should be built.
We had some members of the library board who believed it should be built in the Heights. ...
Through the efforts of the board, Clarkston Mayor Howard “Irish” Clovis and attorney Scott Broyles, we were able to get a library taxing district formed, which included Clarkston, Asotin and Asotin County. ...
The consensus was to build it in the city. I approached Roy Burke to consider selling his property at Fifth and Sycamore and he agreed to sell to the County Library District. I had at the time sold Burke a piece of property on 13th Street that gave him the area he needed to build his furniture store.
Why the city thinks an industrial area in the city is not a good fit for the jail has no common-sense answer.
Why the city planning commission, mayor, city attorney and city council think this blighted area is somehow going to attract some other useful purpose and is not the best site for the jail shows a complete lack of public use concern. ...
And it makes one wonder if this is just a power struggle by the city. It is obvious to every person I have talked to that the city site is the best location for the new jail.
Marvin Entel
Clarkston
Dinner with Uncle Looney
How are angry Trumpers and the conspiracy theorists among them similar to that crazy uncle who comes to your house once or twice a year for a holiday dinner?
Said uncle automatically thinks everyone else around him is just as “normal” as he is, so he tells you outlandish tales and makes often-offensive comments he is certain you agree with.
He might even wear a T-shirt calling the vice president a “ho” or park in your driveway with a “F*** Biden” message on his car window.
At dinner, you listen politely while he (very self-convincingly) rambles on and on. You might give someone else at the table that look of “I’d chew my own arm off to escape this trap,” but you’re stuck.
You don’t dare say anything to dispute Uncle Looney’s “facts” because he might wig-out and tip the table over, ruining a perfectly good meal. So, you just take it knowing that your uncle will never change and his visit will be relatively brief.
Lacking the social awareness of increasingly uncommon civility, your uncle leaves satisfied that you are a believer. You, however, go about your life knowing that there are many more like you out there who love their crazy uncle, but pity how he’s like a dog chasing its own tail.
Russell Gee
Lewiston
Airports should cooperate
Ever watch the morning ritual of birds around the bird bath? Observe how the sparrows or chickadees gather in groups and take turns getting their dailies done so they can move on to the next priority such as food.
While waiting their turn, some seem to find a tree branch to observe or scout for possible interruptions, like a cat, squirrel or large bird. Many times, one can take cues from nature and see that working together on priorities results in better opportunities for success.
That had me wondering if working in such manner would be possible for our two local airports to develop desired flight destinations and lower costs for both the customers and the airlines.
Both the municipal or regional airports are governed by the Federal Aviation Administration and are desperate to attract air services to larger airport hubs, which open the availability to national and international destinations.
The airports have been busy upgrading their respective terminals and runways to entice or attract airlines into utilizing them with the desire to increase traffic.
Pullman has service to and from Seattle and soon will have flights to Boise while Lewiston has service to and from Salt Lake and east. Pullman wants to add Denver while Lewiston wants Seattle and Boise.
They are so close to one another; could it be possible for both to “ride share” each other’s connections, fill seats and both grow as well as the airlines? Being 30 minutes apart, it seems mutual efforts are doable.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston