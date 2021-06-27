Infrastructure, this is not
An old saying is: “If it quacks like a duck and walks like a duck, it must be a duck.”
If 90 percent of the proposed infrastructure bill doesn’t go for infrastructure, it must not be an infrastructure bill.
The Biden administration found two solutions to this problem. First, rename it as “The American Jobs Plan.” Second, expand the definition of infrastructure to include social programs.
We already have financial support for infrastructure. There is a federal tax on gas and diesel. All states have gas and fuel taxes. We have license fees as well as fees for trains, mass transit and ferry systems.
The highways we have traveled through Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Nevada and Arizona have all been in pretty good shape. There are outdated bridges in many states that do need attention, but it will take years to get the necessary permits and do the construction. We will have to figure out a way to get use taxes from electric vehicles.
On a completely other note, the article last week on Joel Dahmen and the recent article on volunteers cleaning up the Chinese lady’s home drive home two important points. Dahmen’s parents taught him not just to be kind to other people, but also treat them with respect. The deputy sheriff saw someone in need and took care of it by getting volunteers to clean up her home. Two positive stories from the flyover country that the elites in Washington, D.C., and other big cities absolutely disdain.
Don Poe
Clarkston