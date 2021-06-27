Two items of interest
I am going to squeeze two topics of interest to me — stamps and baseball — in this letter.
New U.S. 55-cent stamps are called “Go for Broke.” They honor the 33,000 U.S soldiers in World War II who were Japanese Americans. Some were with the highly decorated 442nd Regimental Combat Team that fought in Europe while their parents were in prisons called relocation centers, including the one at Minidoka near Twin Falls.
A new book about them and their families is called “Facing the Mountain.”
When I taught in Seattle in 1960, one of my fellow teachers, Mary Matsumoto, knew I was from Idaho and said she lived at the Minidoka Center as a little girl. A Lewiston Japanese American family I remember well, the Kaisakis, lived in North Lewiston on their garden farm.
Arthur and Hedeo Kaisaki served with the Army in Italy, where Hedeo was wounded and Arthur received the Bronze Star.
Their family was not in a relocation center because Lewiston was inland.
Speaking of baseball, there have been well-known brothers playing major league ball, including the Rogers twins, Tyler and Taylor, who are now pitching for the Twins and the Giants.
In the early 1950s, twins Johnny and Eddie O’Brien were star basketball and baseball players for Seattle University. They later played for the Pirates for three years.
We Idaho Vandals split with Seattle in baseball in Moscow in 1952. In one of the games, I tagged out Eddie O. in a play at home plate.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Bypass the dams
Every problem in the Columbia Basin concerning salmon can be cured with a bypass system around the dams intercepting every tributary up to Lewiston.
All predation, temperature and slack water can be eliminated while leaving the existing infrastructure in place. The temperature is natural as is recorded in the 1950s by the Army Corps of Engineers.
This will/would cure the passage downriver and upriver but will not cure the blob in the Pacific, which is the main problem now for salmon recovery. The bypass will cost less than $3 billion, one-tenth of Congressman Mike Simpson’s proposal and could be accomplished within the next decade, not 30 years down the road.
Then we should do the research to clearly understand the heat in the ocean, which may or may not be global warming.
You can read this data at https://concernedcitizenscanyoncounty.weebly.com/salmon-recovery
Ronald Harriman
Nampa
Crapo serves the ultra-rich
So who else read the ProPublica article detailing how the very rich — the top 0.001 percent — pay very little in taxes or in some years, no taxes? The total amount of taxes paid by Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, George Soros, Michael Bloomberg, Warren Buffet and other ultra-wealthy individuals is extremely low, given the massive size of their wealth.
Perhaps the least surprising part of this revelation was that the tax avoidance strategies deployed by the ultra-rich are legal.
The U.S. tax code is largely based on taxing income, not wealth. As a result, the very wealthy have built compensation strategies that circumvent taxation.
Clearly, we as a nation need to adjust our tax code to close these loopholes and ensure all Americans are paying their fair share of taxes. Sadly, U.S. House and Senate members, including those from Idaho, do not share this view.
Sen. Mike Crapo is more concerned with finding the source of the IRS leak that led to this revelation than actually fixing the problem. Crapo even serves on the Joint Committee on Taxation.
He knew or should have known about this imbalance in taxation and has done nothing. Why do we keep electing people like Crapo who do little to nothing to actually help Idahoans and are content to watch the poor and middle class pay for government while the very rich contribute so little? Surely Idaho deserves better.
Julia Piaskowski
Moscow
Barging is not cheaper
Because issues surrounding the four lower Snake River dams are so polarizing, I have kept my opinions to myself. ...
But Elaine Williams’ June 17 Lewiston Tribune article prompted this letter.
Barging is not “significantly less expensive than hauling grain with trucks or trains” as Williams stated. In the most basic economic terms— barging is not the cheapest way to transport wheat, but it is by far the most heavily subsidized. ...
Congress continues to ... cover nearly all costs for operation, maintenance, repairs and dredging needed to maintain navigation locks and shipping channels. Freight rail companies, on the other hand, operate without subsidies . ...
Farmers pay about 30 percent more to ship wheat by rail (Tribune, April 4), and pay at least 50 percent more to ship by truck, but only pay about 10 percent of what it actually costs to ship by barge.
You and I pay the other 90 percent through federal subsidies. While farmers in the Pullman area, for example, pay less to barge wheat from the Snake River — it costs us nearly six times as much than if it were shipped by rail and about the same as if shipped by truck. ...
What happens to an economy dependent on one or two private businesses (i.e. Tidewater and Shaver, which barge nearly all grain on the Snake River), whose sizable profits and future depend entirely on an ever-increasing amount of taxpayer funding? Why don’t we also subsidize rail to at least be competitive? ...
Aaron Collins
Viola