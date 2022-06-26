Judge not
Not long ago, there was a minister of the good book, (the Bible,) who wrote into the Lewiston Tribune a very judgmental letter condemning the Tribune for an article that it printed on information about cannabis (or pot.)
From what I understand the Bible to say, judgment is reserved by God and his son, Jesus.
It’s not the burden of Christians to be judging the local newspaper for the information that it prints for its readers. I think it is the responsibility of the newspaper to give us the news, what ever that may be.
Just because you hate the idea of the herb cannabis being used by people who can’t get a pain pill because of strict government regulations, they feel that’s all they can do about their chronic pain.
Evidently you haven’t suffered their pain or you would be less judgmental.
And, no, I’ve never tried it. But I’m not about to judge those who feel they need it because the medical field is so restricted for many. And they don’t have all the answers, anyway.
Remember in the future, don’t judge those unless you have walked in their moccasins for many moons. Jesus didn’t come to condemn us (the world), but set us free.
God is good.
Darlene Plant
Kingman, Ariz.
Canceling subscription
Well the radical left “Dimecraps” are getting their way.
They are shutting down the country with their high fuel prices and inflation.
The Lewiston Tribune supports this agenda. It says they present news and an Opinion page with a mix of moderate, conservative and liberal viewpoints in the columns and cartoons “complete and unbiased.”
Yes, it has mix — about 90% biased to the left.
The Tribune is now adding a $1 surcharge to our subscription to help with fuel cost for their carriers. (I’m sure they need it.)
Being on a fixed income, we have a hard time buying gas to go to the store to buy over-priced food.
So I will cancel my subscription this month.
Michael Blue
Kamiah
For the common good
If the U.S. had the same COVID-19 death rate as Australia, about 900,000 fewer Americans would have died.
Australia’s pandemic death rate is one-tenth of ours, with just 7,500 Australians succumbing to COVID-19 from a population of 25 million.
The main reason for Australia’s success compared to America’s dismal failure is that the Australians put trust in science and institutions, and in one another.
When the pandemic first began, Australians trusted the health care system and were willing to change their behavior for the common good in the fight against COVID-19 by reducing their movements, wearing masks and getting vaccinated.
When Australians are asked why they accepted the country’s many lockdowns, closed international and state borders, quarantine rules and mask mandates, the common response is: “It’s not about me.”
Ha. Imagine. Contrast that with this country and the typical ugly American attitude of “I, me, mine, gimmee gimmee gimmee.”
As opposed to the attitude of every man for himself in this country, Australians have a real sense that, in times of crisis, you have to come together for the good of the country.
Denise Heinjus, Melbourne’s director for nursing, whose title in 2020 was COVID commander, says of her fellow countrymen: “We learned that we can come together very quickly, and there’s a high level of trust among our people.”
After a mass shooting in 1996 killed 35 people, they learned how to solve their gun problems as well, by getting rid of guns.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Too Little, too late
Gov. Brad Little is getting smaller every day.
He shrinks from true, strong leadership and its multiple, incumbent responsibilities.
He withers under the hot spotlight of uncomfortable, controversial situations: the near-miss disaster of the Patriot Front infiltration, the embarrassment of pathetic public school funding, the insult of attempting to restrict citizen initiatives and the retreat from reasonable COVID-19 guidelines. There is a long list of etceteras.
He shrivels from the ridiculous drivel of the conservative inbred Idaho Freedom Foundatoin affiliates.
He wilts with the glare of public concerns for not doing more to protect Idaho‘s integrity and beauty from the ravages of rich special interest groups that threaten public lands, education, low-income citizens and traditional Idaho values.
At a critical time when all Idahoans need and deserve healthy leadership and bipartisan solutions, we get more of the Great Disappearing Act in the Statehouse.
The governor‘s tiny redemptive quality could also be used as a campaign slogan: “Better Than Bundy.”
Idaho‘s governor is living down to his name: Do little.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville