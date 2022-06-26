Biden’s corrupt
For the last 18 years, I have spent the winters on a beautiful beach in Baja, Mexico. This beach is a very popular place.
Three years ago, there were people from nine different countries who camped beside us during the winter.
Three years ago, a couple with a new pickup and camper were beside us. He had worked for the CIA for 25 years. He said the swamp in Washington, D.C., was full of thousands of slime ball gutter rats. Having retired, they sold their house and were moving out of the U.S. to Baja, Mexico.
He could not take Washington, D.C., or the U.S. any longer.
I mentioned that Mexico would be a great country if not for all the corruption. He said corruption in Washington, D.C., was many times worse than in Mexico. The corruption in Washington, D.C., was not in the millions of dollars but in the billions of dollars.
He said the biggest sewer rats were President Joe Biden and his entire family.
The family has taken millions and millions of dollars in payoffs from foreign countries, corporate businesses and special interest groups, and everyone in Washington, D,C., knows this. He went on to say that at least 50 career politicians, both Democrat and Republican, are doing the same thing.
If Russia or China wanted to destroy our great country, they could not have put a better person on the payroll than Biden.
Gary Willson
Reubens
Truth sets them free
It is pathetic watching the evidence the Jan. 6 House Select Committee is presenting and realize former President Donald Trump treats his supporters like chumps by his endless lying that the election was stolen, and by misappropriating their $250million donations.
I remember back during the Watergate scandal when President Richard Nixon looked us in the eye (actually the television camera lens) and told us, “I am not a crook.”
Actually, Nixon was a crook, who, like Trump, went to extraordinary crooked means to hold onto power. I voted for that crook. It was a mistake. I wish I hadn’t.
Fox News knew the previously unaired testimonies the Jan. 6 Committee would present would debunk Trump’s lies. Fox, like Russian news media, prevents its listeners from hearing the truth by not covering the public hearings. Fox counts on Trump’s followers refusing to watch the hearings broadcast elsewhere. But anyone can watch the hearings broadcast directly to the public by the government, rather than established news media: https://january6th.house.gov/news/watch-live. ...
Astonishingly, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee right after the Jan. 6 Committee’s first public hearing, tweeted: “All. Old. News.”
Like Trump, they lied.
The Jan. 6 Committee presented numerous interviews and video clips that were not yet public information.
Perhaps Trump’s devotees will watch the hearings and learn how Trump tried to steal the election, even after being told what he was doing was illegal. The truth will set them free to perhaps find us a good 2024 presidential candidate.
Steve Koehler
Grangeville
At least he read it
After reading the June 8 Lewiston Tribune Opinion page, I am attempting, here, to follow the advice of Ursula Cook of Lewiston.
Cook urged us to hold bullies accountable, ergo this letter.
Immediately preceding the above mentioned letter was one written by Al Bolden bullying the Tribune and Marty Trillhaase in particular.
Al, what makes you think you have the right to slander a good man’s name? When you point a finger at someone, three are pointing back at you.
The mere fact that you took the time to compose your hateful letter proves that you read the Cheers and Jeers column and actually thought about it. Trillhaase has done his job.
The Tribune is under no obligation to print your derisive letter. The First Amendment has no bearing on a private business or any other place because it states “Congress shall make no law regarding. ... ”
You should be grateful that you have a place to vent your disagreements. But next time, please be respectful of others’ points of view. Your letter doesn’t make you look better, smarter or wiser than anyone else.
It makes you look like a bully.
Michelle S. Perdue
Grangeville