Not enemies
The other side is no enemy. Democrats and Republicans care about people. They simply disagree about how to help them. There is, of course, evil on both sides but most people are caring.
The problem seems to be one of knowledge. Both sides seem to have different sources of information that are so far apart, they cannot agree. I don’t believe the truth is being presented. Bits, pieces and distortions of it are out there. We need to be discerning on what we accept as fact.
Both sides seem adamant they have the truth and are unable or unwilling to listen and hear what others are saying.
A few bones of contention: immigration, education and gun control.
I believe if we set aside the ranting and raging and flaming and actually consider, we will find some common ground.
On immigration, both sides care about people here and elsewhere. Both sides welcome immigrants. It is how our country was forged.
On education, both sides believe in education and that the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic need to be passed on to the next generation.
On gun control, both sides want evil or deranged people to not kill other people.
The question becomes: How do we meet these goals? There we differ. Perhaps if we start with the common ground and try listening, we can come to some sort of agreement.
My freedom to pursue life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness should not infringe on yours, nor yours on mine.
Ginny Fischer
Nezperce
Who’s paranoid?
On June 19, there was a letter to the editor titled “Tribune’s paranoid agenda”
The letter stated: “The Associated Press and our local newspaper intentionally mislead their readers. Their agenda: ‘climate change’ paranoia.”
In a publication, “https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-paranoia,” paranoid thinking is defined as “a pattern of thinking that involves intense, irrational distrust and suspicion.”
If you’ve read the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Sixth Assessment Report (https://report.ipcc.ch/ar6wg3), you’d find this summary headline statement: “Global GHG emissions in 2030 associated with the implementation of nationally determined contributions announced prior to COP2624 would make it likely that warming will exceed 1.5°C during the 21st century. Likely limiting warming to below 2°C would then rely on a rapid acceleration of mitigation efforts after 2030. Policies implemented by the end of 2026 are projected to result in higher global GHG emissions than those implied by NDCs. (high confidence).”
Given the above, is it not rational thinking rather than paranoid thinking to believe that Earth is getting warmer?
For additional evidence, read https://www.nationalacademies.org/based-on-science/climate-change-humans-are-causing-global-warming.
It says: “Today’s climate change is driven by human activities.”
It also states: “The rapid warming we are experiencing today can only be explained by increasing amounts of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere. The link between carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and rising global temperatures has been clear to scientists since the 1850s.”
The Academy also states that there is more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere today than any time in the last million years.
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
In praise of Oklahoma
How does Idaho compare on all this?
Oklahoma is the only state that neither Barack Obama nor Joe Biden won even one county in their presidential elections.
Oklahoma has passed a law to “incarcerate all illegal immigrants, and ship them back to where they came from, unless they want to get a green card and become an American citizen. ...”
Recently Oklahoma passed a law to include DNA samples from any and all illegals in the Oklahoma database for criminal investigative purposes. ...
Few realize that several weeks ago Okalahoma again passed a law declaring itself a sovereign state, not under the federal government directives, joining Texas, Montana and Utah as the only states (so far) to do so. ...
A week ago, Oklahoma passed a law confirming people in that state have the right to bear arms and transport them in their vehicles. That’s a setback for criminals and the liberals didn’t like it but Oklahoma did it anyway.
Just this month, Oklahoma passed a law that all driver’s license exams will be printed in English and only English. They have been called racist for doing this, but the fact is that all of the road signs are in English only. If you want to drive in Oklahoma, you must read and write English. It’s really simple, folks.
By the way, the liberals don’t like any of this, either. ...
J.C. Passmore
Elk City