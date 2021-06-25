Opposes dam breaching
I was pleased to read in the June 17 Lewiston Tribune of the Farm Bureau’s strong objection to the breaching of our dams. This idea proposed by Congressman Earl Blumenauer of eastern Oregon and Congressman Mike Simpson from southern Idaho would not only have a serious economic effect on the agricultural industry in our area, it would destroy much of the beauty of our valley as well as our growing tourist industry. ...
While all of us would like to see salmon and steelhead thrive, there are many other practical and far less expensive measures that should be taken:
l Eliminate or reduce the numbers of small mouth bass from the Snake and Clearwater rivers. Bass are voracious killers of salmon smolts, do not distinguish between wild and hatchery fish and are not native to our waters. ...
l Remove the gillnets from the Columbia River. These nets extend so far into the river that it is a wonder that any fish can get by. ...
l Remove the seals and killer whales from the mouth of the Columbia River at Astoria, which feast on the salmon and markedly reduce the number that enter the ocean.
l Require the removal of the Japanese factory ships from our waters that catch, process, freeze, and ship fresh salmon to Japan.
l Attempt to solve the problem of the decrease in salmon runs in the Oregon rivers that have no dams. Perhaps Blumenauer could get some federal tax money to help. ...
Carl Koenen
Clarkston