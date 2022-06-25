Gullible fools
Former President Donald Trump is a childish, narcissistic, lying, a******.
He is not man enough to admit defeat, and instead pushes crazy B.S. theories about voter fraud. All these baseless claims have been debunked by his own people and the courts. This poor excuse for a man would rather put our democracy in peril than relinquish power to his duly elected successor.
Trump supporters are childish, ignorant and gullible fools.
Their proof of voter fraud is: “Well, Trump said the election was stolen from him.”
Never mind that all his claims have been shot down and there is no evidence of rampant voter fraud. He lost. Get over it. Please support a candidate who is an actual conservative and, most importantly, a candidate who acts like an adult and actually cares about our country and the rule of law.
I have heard folks (Trumpers) say: “People should be free to believe what they want to believe.” This is true. For example, those folks who believe that the Earth is flat have every right to believe that is the case. However, this does not mean they are not fools who ignore facts, evidence and the truth.
I have said it before and I will say it again, but this time with a twist to show the ridiculousness of the “cult of Trump.”
Please insert either “flat Earthers” or “Trumpers” in the blank below, they both work equally well:
“One out of three _______ is just as stupid as the other two.”
Chris Dahmen
Pullman
Abortion brings regret
Former Planned Parenthood Director Abby Johnson (see the film “Unplanned”), not only regrets the two abortions she had — and the 22,000-plus she facilitated, but has since met thousands of other women who’ve spoken of “living with regret.”
Carol Everett, author of the book “Blood Money: Getting Rich off a Woman’s Right to Choose,” regrets the abortion she had years ago and the part she played as head of five abortion clinics in Dallas.
Everett said of those who get abortions: “We are everywhere” (in grocery stores, churches, etc., and wide-ranging in education and economic sphere).
She said: “We punish ourselves with self-destructive habits (such as) drugs, alcohol, eating disorders, sexual dysfunctions, suicide attempts and completions, and abusive relationships.”
Everett further stated: “For a certain amount of time, we can coerce ourselves that we (simply) lost a ‘blob of tissue’ and not an actual child.” She went on to say that “there is a break in denial that eventually occurs” and sometimes even “years later something snaps and we can no longer bear the burden.”
In Everett’s case, when she began to deal with her abortion, she said: “I cried nonstop for five months.”
It isn’t only the women who are impacted by abortion. Everett mentioned family members later finding out and experiencing “overwhelming shock, grief, anger, frustration and helplessness.”
Johnson said on the TV program “Life Today” (promoting the book “Fierce Mercy”), that “abortion harms everyone it touches” and spoke of “the ripple effect” (including those lives in the future).
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
Enabling mass shooters
Sen. Mike Crapo: Thank you for your June 13 reply.
It would be great for Republicans to take an interest in supporting mental and behavioral health services. Certainly the burden on these services has grown hugely in these recent years of COVID-19, especially involving young people.
Acknowledging that, why are you and the National Rifle Association insisting that the guns you have made widely available to these same disturbed people have nothing to do with the massacres of school children?
It has everything to do with these shootings.
Two little kids in Uvalde, Texas, had their heads blown off, Senator. Other bodies were so mangled they could not be identified except by matching their DNA with that of their terrified parents. ...
It used to be that a good guy with a gun could pick off a shooter when the shooter had to stop to reload. Not anymore, thanks to you and your colleagues making high-capacity magazines widely available.
In the case of the Uvalde shooter, why were there no background checks? He had been threatening teenage girls online.
I honestly believe that you, Sen. Crapo, would have wanted to check the 18-year-old kid’s online history before selling him an AR-15.
I have to believe that you are a well-meaning person. Still, you and your Republican colleagues have enabled shooters to be armed with AR-15s and body protection well beyond the capacity of our local police to confront them.
Why? To quote Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: “Because you can”?
Dody Dozier
Moscow
Just like Hitler
The Hitler Youth movement began in 1922 and the result was a generation of young people growing up to be Nazis.
It is never a good idea, as Julian Matthews claims, to encourage indoctrination of our youth to adopt any political cause in our schools.
Teaching our children to pick one single solution, dam breaching, to solve the multi-faceted and complex problem of anadromous fish recovery is exactly the sort of indoctrination Adolf Hitler would have been proud of.
Our schools should be a place where children are taught how to think, not “what” to think. This is especially important when it comes to politically charged issues.
We should always be on guard against any group, individual or organization trying to indoctrinate our children through our public school system. This is not bad-mouthing kids, as Matthews claims. It is protecting our republic.
This is a valid reason to get your children out of the public school system.
Dick Sherwin
Lewiston