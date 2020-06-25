No coincidence
The June 6 Second Amendment rally in downtown Lewiston was a huge success. Several hundred American citizens exercised their First Amendment right to peacefully assemble and their Second Amendment right to bear arms. I participated in the rally and enjoyed every minute of it.
Everywhere our group went, businesses thanked us for being there.
A few blocks away, several hundred American citizens attended a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest.
It was a great day for our country and our freedom.
What has struck me about the aftermath of the rallies is the level of anger against those in our rally for peacefully exercising our constitutional rights. As far as I know, no one from our rally has criticized the Black Lives Matter protest. In fact, most people that I know are against any kind of police brutality. Our group was protesting the violence, looting and destruction that has accompanied these protests in more than 100 cities across our country. Well more than $100 million of private property has been destroyed. People have been beaten and killed, while almost 800 law enforcement officers have been injured.
There seems to be a pattern to the violence accompanying the BLM protests in our area. The May 31 protest in Spokane was followed by extensive rioting and destruction. However, there was no violence following protests in Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston or a second one in Spokane.
A coincidence? I think not. Armed citizens were in all three cities protecting businesses during the later protests.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston
Is Lewiston safe?
What kind of city is Lewiston when the higher law-and-order officers turn the city over to gun-toting vigilantes and allow them to use force when they deemed it necessary?
Fortunately, people saw the danger and avoided downtown Lewiston, which stripped businesses of potential customers.
How can we be sure the vigilantes’ mandate has ended and when can we take back our city? Is downtown Lewiston once again safe?
Who should we ask?
Instead of toting guns, should we all be praying for a fair and just peace for all races?
Carol Schmidt
Lewiston
Hypocrites
The Black Lives Matter organization seems to be a bunch of hypocrites.
According to them, the only Black lives that matter are the ones killed by non-Blacks — or cops.
On June 1 in Chicago, 85 Blacks were shot, 24 fatally. There was no mention of this in the media, and Black Lives Matter did not call for riots and protests, as it was just Blacks killing Blacks.
It was no big deal.
Franklin Weighall
Lenore