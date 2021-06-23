What are they afraid of?
Indoctrination is a word that’s getting tossed around a lot lately. Those on the far right accuse teachers at every level — from elementary school to university — of trying to indoctrinate the youth of Idaho.
As a student, this raises serious concerns for the future and quality of education in our state. There’s no question that the line between education and indoctrination may be blurry at times. But to me, the difference is simple. Indoctrination is attempting to inculcate ideas without any critical thought by the recipient. Education encourages critical thinking and evaluation.
In fact, then, education is the enemy of indoctrination.
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s task force is a perfect example of the far-right raising the specter of indoctrination. The stated goal is to “protect our young people from the scourge of critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism.”
Does that mean that nothing can be taught about these topics? For those who think that the students of Idaho are being indoctrinated with liberal values by their teachers, perhaps they should consider whether their real fear is that the ideas they have taught their children will not hold up to critical thinking.
No one who is confident in their beliefs should feel threatened by other ideas. Perhaps the real question should be whether those expressing concern are the real indoctrinators attempting to keep critical thinking out of the education process.
Wyatt Coil
Orofino
Response to Rhoades
In response to Brian Rhoades criticism of June 12, I would submit the following: First I did run for county commissioner. I do not understand what that has to do with the subject at hand.
Rhoades writes that the Capitol protest was a riot. That is not true. You did not see buildings being burned or barricades being thrown at police. The only person killed was a female veteran shot by the police.
Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats wanted a confrontation and they got it. They ordered the Capitol building shut down and demonstrators to disperse. This did nothing but infuriate the crowd.
It would have been better to let the people have their say and go home. Instead, the legislators hid in their offices or locked their doors. What theatrics. Were they afraid to come out and face the people they represent?
Rhoades claims that 74,223,369 is not more than 81,282,916, which I assume is the final vote tally in the presidential election. That tally was in dispute. Pelosi should be concentrating on why the people feel that was an error and caused the people to rise up in the first place instead of trying to prove the Jan. 6 demonstration was an attempt at an insurrection.
Rhoades should be concerned with the firing of Nate Silverman or why “insurrectionists” who are only charged with misdemeanors are being held in solitary confinement instead of being released.
Pelosi’s and Sen. Chuck Schumer’s actions are not going unnoticed by the electorate.
David Estes
Lewiston
Refutes Eggleston
On May 16, Richard Eggleston quoted the Bible to prove that it anticipates modern science. But overall, the Bible contains an unscientific “three-story universe.” Read webpages.uidaho.edu/ngier/gre13.htm.
The evolutionary hypothesis has been spectacularly successful in demonstrating specific reasons for specific developments in thousands of the Earth’s creatures. For example, we know that sickle cell anemia developed for a specific reason in malaria-infested Africa, but creationists cannot give any of the reasons that evolutionary theory can.
All creationists can say is “God made it that way.” But that does not count as a scientific explanation. Whatever order and structure the world might have had, then God would have created it that way. This is the logical fallacy of arguing in a circle.
I once witnessed creationist Duane Gish in a debate with Grover Krantz, an anthropologist at Washington State University. Gish finished his presentation with a series of slides about the stages of development of a butterfly. He challenged Krantz to explain how this intricate and complex process came about by natural selection.
Krantz said that this was not his field, but he assumed that biologists had not yet found an explanation. Compare Krantz’s humble answer with Gish’s implied but triumphant answer that “God did it.”
The creationist answer is not only arrogant, but ignorant about how science operates, and how it must remain agnostic when there are no plausible hypotheses. Claiming that God created the butterfly explains nothing at all about how butterflies actually develop from caterpillars.
Nick Gier
Moscow