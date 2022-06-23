Suspend gas tax
You can know when someone is a Democrat, because they have never seen a tax they didn’t like. In your June 10 Cheers and Jeers opinion, you give a boo hoo to the few Democrats that want a road tax break because of President Joe Biden’s trillion dollar spending spree — and you have to give some credit to Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch for supporting it.
Then you chastise Gov. Brad Little for not going along with the idea, right after you bad mouthed it.
We have a reserve of more than $1 billion.
Give the road-tax break and back it with the billion in reserve. And reverse it when it is under control, i.e. when Biden is voted out.
You state it is “only” 15%.
Fifteen percent of $5 gas is 75 cents.
Common sense.
Ronald Calhoun
Juliaetta
Port story unfair
Friday’s Lewiston Tribune story about the alleged fraud at the Port of Whitman was very unfair to a staff member who is ending his 25-year career with the port this year for a possible $2,700 or more gas use ... when the port was paying him a salary of $180,000.
I have worked with the staff member on many port projects and most of the time, during emergencies, I have seen him using his car for construction site inspection and meetings between Clarkston and Spokane.
I agree very much with Commissioners Kristine Meyer and Karl Webber that this matter should not go further. However, Commissioner Tom Kammerzell should conduct himself better and stop ruining the staff member’s career, just for his usual showing off.
The staff member brought the largest fund-producing fiber-optic system to the port and Whitman County.
Munir A. Daud
Pullman
QAnon and the church
I have asked several pastors around town whether or not they believe the QAnon conspiracy theories and if they believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
They all refused to give me an answer.
It is scary to me to think the leaders of religious organizations will not tell their congregations the truth when so many in their congregations believe the lies Trump and his supporters tell. I have no doubt none of them will watch the Jan. 6 hearings so they do not have to listen to the evidence and maybe have to think or care about the violence that resulted — and still happens — in order to continue defending the lies.
I have pleaded with a couple of area pastors to please address the division in their congregations.
Not one of the women in any Bible study I went to will speak to me because I vocally do not believe or support Trump.
Are churches now political organizations under wraps? The pastors won’t say what they believe and the congregants will not speak to me. Hmmmm.
If there is a church in the valley that speaks truth, will you speak up so I can find you?
I am a Christian and not a Republican. And I am not, nor do I know, a pedophile and I don’t eat babies.
And I think God loves LGBTQAI+ folks. God is not mad at you.
Hanni Hallen
Lewiston
Tired of being shamed
Concerning the 31 men arrested at the northern Idaho gay pride event: I’m a 62-year-old white male. I’m retired and have worked all my life.
It seems these men are now public enemy No. 1. They are on the national news and on the front page of the Lewiston Tribune.
Too bad all the “actual riots” by Black Lives Matter supporters were acceptable during the past few years. There were very few arrests.
White, straight, law-abiding, fair, taxpaying, gun-owning conservatives are getting real tired with most of the media trying to shame us for being proud of who we are.
I’ll stand up next to my fellow brothers. We spend money and I, for one, am very careful about where.
This incident could and should have been handled differently.
Stan Eccles
Clarkston
Protect all children
A reader wrote this: “There is something fundamentally and morally wrong with a nation that works harder to protect a fertilized egg than a living, breathing, smiling child.”
The current law of our land offers no protections for any fertilized human egg on its way to full-blown humanhood.
I agree that we should all do everything possible to protect our country’s children. But where do these living, breathing, smiling children come from? The stork?
Are they found, fully developed, in the vegetable garden under a cabbage leaf?
They, the reader and myself all started our life’s journey as fertilized human eggs.
We were no less human at that developmental stage then we are now.
How does the killing of living, breathing, smiling little ones, anytime prior to birth, ever solve or fix anything?
Give the fertilized human eggs just a little time to finish their development. When done, they’ll come out to play, breathe, smile and later, I promise, soil something.
The living part started at conception.
Protect and cherish children. Those on the inside (pre-born) as well as those on the outside.
They are, after all, the same — human.
Michael Benedict
Clarkston