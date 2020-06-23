Best of the best
To the Lapwai High School graduating class of 2020, I wish to say: Congratulations to you.
It has been a pleasure working with you for the past six years. I shall miss all of you and the fond memories we made.
It is regretful school had to end without me being able to say goodbye to you. Please go forward in life with a good attitude and strive to be kind and helpful to all.
If you ever need help or someone to talk to, call me.
I hereby declare the Lapwai High School graduating class of 2020 the best of the best.
May the sun shine on your smiles forever.
David Stowers
Lewiston
Enforcing blandness
Today’s world of instant communication — Twitter, Facebook, texting, Instagram, etc.— has entranced the public.
Consequently, newspapers are in a death spiral. People younger than 35 rarely read newspapers. And older folks are being weaned from the daily fishwrapper.
As if following a death wish, the Lewiston Tribune has an unwritten code that might be called the Department of Enforced Blandness (bland equals insipid or dull). This code bans exclamation points and italics. Not every statement made by a politician or business executive is bland and boring. But if we believe the Tribune’s copy, those cats are better than sleeping pills — without side effects. It’s the Tribune’s way of projecting a monotone on text.
If the Department of Enforced Blandness edited Madison Avenue and Hollywood, the advertising and movie businesses would be destroyed more completely than COVID-19 obliterated vacation cruises. Imagine “your money or your life” without an exclamation point to show feeling.
In the Nuremberg trials of war criminals, the phrase “... just following orders” came to be known as the Nazi defense. The Department of Enforced Blandness uses the Nazi defense.
They want blandness. They “... just follow orders.”
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston