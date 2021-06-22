All lives matter
Black Lives Matter. Really? Why? Why, exactly, do Black lives matter? Why do any lives matter?
During the past 150-plus years, America has lurched toward evolutionary humanism. This philosophy permeates our society and our educational institutions. Evolution teaches that life is random, accidental and meaningless.
Humanism is a progressive philosophy of life that, without theism or other supernatural beliefs, affirms our ability and responsibility to lead ethical lives of personal fulfillment that aspire to the greater good. (American Humanist Association).
Can people derive fulfillment (find happiness) by leading ethical lives and act for the greater good? No. Humanism is a collective (greater good) belief set that lacks ethical rules for right and wrong. Character traits (honor, integrity and remorse) become meaningless, while the base instincts (greed, lust and vanity) rule decision-making. Life becomes a combative function of “he who dies with the most toys wins.”
A civil society cannot be built on a foundation of evolutionary humanism.
The Bible teaches that a judging God commands us to set aside our selfishness to serve others. Christianity is based on individual relationships; even leaders are commanded to serve those they lead. The Bible also teaches that God desires an individual relationship with each of us. God has established the rules of right and wrong (ethics) for us.
People find happiness through clarity and purpose. The Bible provides both. Humanism provides neither.
If even one life matters, all lives matter.
God cares about your heart, not the color of your skin.
Mike Fischer
Nezperce
Report from Philadelphia
I forwarded Congressman Mike Simpson’s Snake River report to a friend in Philadelphia who fished the local rivers with me, and I thought to share that with others.
I quote his reply: “As for the Simpson proposal and all the negative replies, I don’t know all the issues, but from my seat in the peanut gallery, it seems to me that doing nothing is not an option. I have run into similar kinds of thinking on a stream here in Pennsylvania on an infinitely smaller scale, but along the same lines. When I proposed stream improvement that would combat rising water temps, one guy — in all seriousness — said we can get lower readings if we put the temperature gage in a deeper part of the stream. I had no reply. You simply can’t fix stupid.”
Bill Chetwood
Lewiston