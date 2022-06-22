How is it that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can dump hundreds of tons of rock and dirt (read silt) in the Snake River at Swallows Nest Park when nobody else can even get a permit to dredge out the waterways or marinas of the silt that naturally comes down the river from above our valley and while the environmental zealots in the area never utter a word?
Just wondering.
Don Alexander
Asotin
‘Women of the Year’
I just read Time magazine’s “100 Women of the Year,” and I want to tell you about a few of them from 1920 through 2019.
I have met one of the 100, award-winning actress Rita Moreno. In Korea in 1956, I was an army lieutenant and I was her escort officer when she was there to entertain troops.
Marilyn Monroe was Time’s 1954 award winner when she entertained troops in Korea.
Those who received the honor in 1920 were five women who led the fight to give the vote to women.
The winner in 1972 was Congresswoman Patsy Mink, who led the way to the passage of Title IX’s enactment of the law that gave girls and women gender equality in sports.
In 1985, Wilma Mankiller, chief of the Cherokee Nation, was the winner. She is on our new quarter.
A few local area women who were newsmakers, and would be our Women of the Year would probably include Lillian Bounds Disney, who married Walt in 1925, and actress Julie Gibson (Camille Sorey) in 1944.
Educators Lillian McSorly (1966) and Jesse McGhee (1974) have schools named for them.
In 1953, Beth Durham was Lewiston’s first lady on the city council. And in 1981, Delitha Kilgore was our first lady mayor.
Our first city swimming pool is named for Wilberta Lipps, and Ann Bollinger was an opera singer.
Sorry to have left out so many deserving women. Hooray for women.