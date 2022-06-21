Treated differently
As I read the article on June 11 regarding the man and woman who won the Lewiston-Clarkston-Orofino Bowling Association’s bowling crowns, I couldn’t help wondering why Mark Berreth was on the front page of the Sports page while Pam Rinard was on the third page. Same award, different sex and different recognition. I’m just saying.
Debby Dahlberg
Lewiston
Jail accountability?
Jim Griffin, again we agree in principle, but not in how to proceed.
Asotin County commissioners don’t spend money from their pockets. They are funded from our paychecks with very little accountability most of the time. People of like minds about the jail situation should insist on a public meeting where specific answers are given about the what, why and when we’re going to have an adequate jail facility for our community.
Enough of this “We have a plan,” “All is well” and “We’re staying in budget” response.
We have a right to know what went wrong and how it’s going to be fixed without another drain on our diminishing incomes in the form of increased property taxes.
Meanwhile we are losing jail staff, not making incarcerated arrests and keeping our community safe.
This “urgent” situation that we were told to pay an increased sales tax to fund has become almost nonexistent, with no accountability from the commissioners.
Since the bid openings, the commissioners have gone silent. It’s never brought up at commissioners’ meetings and, if they are asked anything about the status and issues, it’s ignored.
This project has become a financial nightmare. How are the commissioners planning to rectify this situation? We need at least 120 beds and funding for a minimum of 30 jail employees. We’ve seen the result of decisions made behind closed doors such as the aquatic center. Don’t let that happen again.
It’s time for public answers and solutions — and a town hall now.
Jack Worle
Clarkston
Dumb location
I see the city council voted to go ahead with the new fire station at the intersection of Bryden Avenue and Fifth Street.
How does any one with any common sense vote to build a fire station at one of the busiest intersections in town?
I have seen traffic backed up more than 100 yards both ways on Bryden during busy times. Maybe they think there will not be any fires then.
They claim it will cut two minutes off the response time vs. the current adequate station, which is near the airport. Two minutes to where? Certainly not east or south, where the majority of businesses and residences are.
I guess a passenger plane catching fire is not important. I would rate the city spending close to $7 million to build a fire station there to be about as dumb as the city spending $2 million on roundabouts and speed bumps on 18th Avenue to slow traffic when a few stops signs would have had the same result.
Why does this city insist on spending millions of dollars on noncritical projects when the ones truly in need are ignored?
What about 21st Street for one? In my opinion Fifth and Bryden is better suited to a business than to a fire station.
Mark Edelblute
Lewiston