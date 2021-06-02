Land of robber barons
I see most GOP governors are terminating the federal unemployment benefits early and Idaho is one of them. Their justification is that the extra cash means the unemployed are not bothering to look for work.
The truth in this matter is that many Idaho companies only offer minimum wage. If they were willing to offer a genuine living wage, then perhaps people could afford to take their jobs.
Of course, this isn’t in the GOP mantra as they would prefer to benefit their corporate donors and force my friends who have the misfortune to live in Idaho to work for slave labor rates than ask them to pay a living wage for their employees.
Well done, Idaho. You have proved yet again that your Legislature is more interested in recreating the age of robber barons than you are in moving into the 21st century.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Is pride the motive?
Reading the May 18 article titled “Planning panel still won’t allow jail at Port Drive,” I ponder a couple things.
When the plan was developed, construction of a new jail within city limits wasn’t on the radar — Kevin Poole.
1. If the site had been available, would it have been the first choice since it was discussed or looked at by the initial committee but wasn’t available?
2. Had the city been included in the discussion, would the answer to the location been a yes or a no?
Seems some pride might be at stake.
Why haven’t we developed the port district as waterfront in the last, say, 40 years?
I find it ironic that tourist attraction is now a focus with a sewer plant right at the bottom of 13th Street.
Apparently, it has the same smell as the decision to not use the location.
Paul Hohnsbehn
Clarkston
Make Idaho great again
The rude tone of Orange 45 has rippled its way to Idaho politics. Brings to mind “Tip” O’Neill’s adage that “all politics is local.”
Thanks to the op-ed cartoons by Patrick Dugan and the Lewiston Tribune regarding the Idaho Legislature, my interest has been piqued.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings snorting and scoffing during testimony by the victim alleged of Rep. Aaron von Ehrlinger’s sexual misconduct? Pure Trump baby.
It should get boffo ratings with the deplorable Trump base.
I’ve got a better idea. Let’s make Nez Perce County and Idaho great again. Vote the Trumpsters out.
A.P. Woods
Lewiston
Editing introduced an error into Brian Rhoades’ letter on Sunday. The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol occurred on Jan. 6.