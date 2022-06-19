In service to America
The May 28 Lewiston Tribune’s front page featured a young woman sweeping water off a walkway after one of the frequent storms we experienced during the Avista NAIA World Series. Liza Gigure was one of nine members of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps, who were deployed here for the event. The team has spent almost nine months deploying to communities throughout the Western region. I hope you’ll join me in thanking these young people for their role in making the Series successful.
The members of Team Gold 5 helped before, during and after the series. They hailed from Maryland, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Florida, Connecticut, New Jersey, Minnesota, Michigan and Texas. They used their free time to volunteer with other organizations and visit local cultural and historical sites. Their next stop is Swan Valley, Idaho where they will build tent platforms at a Girl Scout camp.
While serving, these members receive a living stipend, housing and money for food. When they complete their term of service, they will receive a scholarship that they can use to further their education, achieve certifications or pay student loans. They also get to travel extensively through another region of the country while they help meet community needs.
If you know someone who would enjoy an AmeriCorps experience, please visit my.AmeriCorps.gov. If you are a nonprofit, government or faith-based organization, check out www.serveidaho.gov for information on how you can access AmeriCorps resources.
Charlette Kremer
Lewiston
The right’s ultimatum
When mentally and emotionally unstable young men are given guns or explosives by older, self-appointed religious patriots in order to commit massacres in schools, marketplaces or places of worship, no one doubts this is organized terrorism. Provided it happens in Iraq, Nigeria or some other part of the world, that is. How about here in the U.S.?
According to our politicians and much of our mass media, the American public must accept as the price of our freedom the ongoing sabotage of our democracy, our social fabric, our institutions of government and, indeed, our entire society altogether by a minority of supposedly Christian but more obviously white supremacist right-wing Republicans.
Their ultimatum is that if they can’t have the version of America they want, then they are willing to destroy our nation to block the “more perfect union” envisioned by the writers of the U.S. Constitution.
How else are we to make sense of millions of American citizens refusing to accept the outcome of an election they wished had gone their way? Or refusing to get vaccinated against a pandemic disease that has killed well more than 1 million of us? Or denying women ownership of their own bodies and supporting the de facto slavery of forced childbirth? Or recruiting and radicalizing (yes, “grooming”) anti-social teenagers via internet-based hate campaigns, then giving them weapons of easy mass murder?
Chris Norden
Moscow
Seeking total control
I see the actions by politicians and media worldwide of showing actual disregard for human life while feigning concerns.
Hypocrisy is effective for political means. They push draconian tactics for total population control. They wildly misuse tax revenue, create inane crises and seduce people of faith to embrace abomination.
The end game is for power and wealth in unison with the United Nations, World Economic Forum, Chinese Communist Party and any wealthy subversive they can serve.
Our U.S. Constitution, history and culture of a free society are being replaced by Marxist group ideology, edited history and obeisance to absurdity. Anyone objecting to this new world order will be ridiculed, imprisoned, deprived of property and livelihood, and possibly killed.
Fear generates compliance from the gullible.
For skeptics who dare ask questions rather than faint from fear, there is censorship by the White House directive over social media.
Reality: Boys are boys. Girls are girls. And 2 plus 2 equals 4.
There is no compromise. To think otherwise is fantasy, which equals stupidity.
Camille Hattrup
Troy
Guns or God
Once upon a time, in the far distant past, there was a man who promoted love. This man said, “Love thy neighbor as thy self.” He taught kindness and all the attributes that constitute love and consideration.
At the same time, others believed in a god called Bal. This god required human sacrifice.
Are we at that moment again? Should we make a statue of an AR-15, which also seems to need human sacrifices?
Once again we have a choice. Which deity do you choose?
Carol J. Schmidt
Lewiston