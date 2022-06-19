The Lewiston Tribune’s mission statement says: “The Lewiston Tribune is committed to the pursuit of ethical, factual and relevant coverage of news and events.”
Yet, right beside that statement is an opinion piece titled, “COVID-19 vaccines are doing more harm than good.”
Perhaps the Tribune should consider adhering to its own ethical and factual guidelines.
Christopher Holmes
Palouse
Stand ups for the kids
It was sad to see the person who was making disparaging remarks in the June 12 Lewiston Tribune about the Youth Salmon Protectors who are a great bunch of youth committed to a cause, namely to save a species that our (my) generation has pushed to the brink of extinction.
It is nice to see these youth who are doing something positive and exercising their right to speak their mind as per the Constitution.
Saying they are being coerced or unduly influenced by anyone else is not giving them credit for developing their own ideas. Instead of listening to folks who are “making money off the dams, barging and irrigation,” they decideD to make up their own minds on the subject.
To say they are not is very sad to hear. I think these and other young people should be encouraged and supported in their supporting a cause. Bad-mouthing kids and youth as this writer did does not bode well for any adult.