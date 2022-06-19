Fish counts tell the story
If you follow the spring chinook fish counts as published in the Lewiston Tribune for the week of May 19-25, the conclusive evidence is dams and fish do coexist.
Example: Ninty-six percent of the fish, exclusive of jacks, between McNary Dam made it into the Snake River system over Ice Harbor Dam. One-hundred-twenty-three percent of the fish crossing Ice Harbor went past Lower Granite Dam during that week.
How can anyone say the four lower Snake River dams deplete the fish runs based on the count?
When are you, who are against dams, going to realize the number of fish coming from the Pacific Ocean up the Columbia River is the only direct scientific correlation that can be shown to be an accurate prediction for the number of fish in the Columbia/ Snake river system?
The fish returns are a reflection of ocean conditions and survival of the smolts that were able to reach the ocean from the hatcheries and spawning areas of the Snake and Clearwater system.
There are millions of smolts that reach the ocean and, depending on all conditions, the number that return over Bonneville Dam and then up the Columbia to the Snake will average 30% to 40% of the returning fish.
If you take out the dams, you still are going to settle for the same number of return.
The numbers since counting began in 1938 have changed little as a percentage up the Snake. So why even consider removal of an economic driver the dams provide to this area?
Marvin J. Entel
Clarkston
Tribune’s paranoid agenda
The Associated Press and our local newspaper intentionally mislead their readers. Their agenda: “climate change” paranoia.
One recent headline: “Planet’s carbon dioxide levels spike.”
The “spike” reported is that atmospheric carbon dioxide parts per million have increased about 1½ times since “the late 19th century” or about 150 years.
During that same period, Earth’s population has increased more than five times, from about 1.4 billion to about 7.8 billion today.
The article blames said “spike” on the human industrial revolution. Yet, conditions could truthfully be said to have been worse long before humans built their first fire.
A gradual population increase of about 1.5% annually during 150 years has resulted in a total increase in carbon dioxide about 1½% today.
Sorry, AP. Sorry, Lewiston Tribune. But that is not a “spike” in carbon dioxide levels. If something similar had happened during a year or even during a decade, that could be called somewhat of a “spike.”
Following standard practice, only at the end of the article is the admission that carbon dioxide levels are now about the same as 4.1 million to 4.5 million years ago. This was when Earth was about 7 degrees hotter, sea levels were between 16 and 82 feet higher than today and south Florida was completely under water.
The last line of the article finally states, truthfully, that “These are conditions human civilization has never known.”
A more truthful headline would be: “Temperatures and sea levels have experienced a precipitous drop.”
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Big lies succeed
In his book, “Mein Kampf,” Adolf Hitler wrote: “The size of the lie is a definite factor in causing it to be believed.” He argued that the masses are “more easy prey to a big lie than a small one.”
In his book, “The Art of the Deal,” Donald Trump wrote: “People want to believe that something is the biggest and the greatest and the most spectacular. I call it truthful hyperbole.”
I call it lying.
So do those who have investigated Trump’s behavior since losing the 2020 election and sullying the pride America has always taken in the peaceful transfer of power. But his followers, believing he is indeed “the greatest and most spectacular,” keep insisting that the facts are lies. And the poor suckers have already sent Trump’s bogus “Stop the Steal” organizations upwards of $200 million.
Oh yeah, they also overran the nation’s Capitol, causing death and destruction as Trump counted his earnings from the “big lie.”
Hitler, of course, caused far more death and destruction with his big lies. But the long-term damage of Trump’s nefarious fabrication has yet to be realized. History may end up proving his lies were almost as calamitous to our nation as Hitler’s were to Germany.
In the meantime, Trump could write a new book, “The Art of the Steal,” because, as President Joe Biden stumbles through his own presidency, the likelihood increases that Trump loyalists will help their idol “close the deal” by getting him reelected.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville