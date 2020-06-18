Protesting, this is not
This country is on fire. Parts of 141 major cities have been burned every night for the past 14 days.
The George Floyd murder was horrible and we all want justice, which is slowly coming. Nonviolent protests are understandable and constitutional, but riots are not.
Violent anarchists, looters and arsonists are hijacking the legitimate protests to riot in the dark of night. Antifa is using the protests as cover to do their evil work.
It is not protesting when the mob drags people out of cars and trucks and severely beats them.
It is not protesting when Antifa attacks people and property with crowbars, bats, bricks and firebombs.
It is not protesting when criminals go through broken windows to loot a store’s inventory and toss a firebomb on the way out.
It is not protesting when rioters shine lasers at police officers to try to blind them.
It was not protesting when police officer David Dorn was shot in the stomach and left to die on the sidewalk. Does killing a black person to protest killing black people make any sense?
A NBC poll found 80 percent of Americans feel the country is out of control.
Another poll found 72 percent support using the National Guard.
Rioters are terrorizing cities across America. The police know how to stop it but mayors and governors make police departments stand down for political reasons.
Why won’t the media report on this seditious domestic carnage? Why? Why?
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
We are expendable
The records of countries that have responded successfully to the pandemic show testing and tracking are essential in gaining an upper hand over the spread of coronavirus. In these areas, the U.S. has performed more abysmally than almost any other Third World country. ...
As a result of President Donald Trump and his cronies refusing to cooperate with medical experts, recommending instead that people drink or inject disinfectant and botching almost every possible response to the pandemic, the U.S. has by far and away the highest number of cases and deaths. ...
But Trump, while he bears the brunt of the blame and the blood of tens of thousands of needlessly squandered lives, is not alone. Members of Congress on both sides seem to have also adopted the viewpoint of one Trump crony that “our human capital needs to get back to work.”
Implied was: “We need them to get back to work to keep the stock market going up. ”
Also implied was: “They are expendable.”
Also implied in this country’s response to the pandemic is that as long as the human capital can be forced to work, at the risk of dying, the rich can shelter in place, stay alive and continue to grow richer.
The question of the elderly is not even relevant anymore. They don’t contribute anything, so who needs them? Will the oligarchs and the rich step up to fill the vacancies in the workforce after all their human capital has succumbed to corona?
Mike Epstein
Clarkston