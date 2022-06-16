‘Pro-life’ is anything but
Any person who wants to force victims of rape and incest to carry a zygote to term is deranged and evil.
Only a person completely lacking empathy and compassion would wish a lifetime of torture and mental anguish upon someone who’s already been victimized by rape or incest. But that’s exactly what people who claim to be pro-life do.
It’s a fact that “pro-life” activists have murdered many doctors for performing safe and legal medical procedures. They justify their murder, stalking, intimidation, vandalism and other illegal activities by claiming that abortion is the killing of a baby when it absolutely is not, biologically speaking. Anyone who claims otherwise failed basic high school biology or is knowingly lying.
Mark Ackerman overtly, obviously and repeatedly lied in his letter published on May 29.
It’s a bald-faced lie to claim Planned Parenthood ever requested financing from the Ku Klux Klan and to claim living fetuses are killed to sell their parts for medical research. How stupid and radicalized does someone have to be to believe such obvious lies? How immoral and lacking integrity does someone have to be to tell these lies?
Lies are all “pro-life” activists have. Lies and denial of their own behavior and tactics to suppress women’s rights and promote their perverted dogma is all they have.
The U.S. Department of Justice defines activities of “pro–life” extremists as domestic terrorism (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-abortion_violence).
Nobody is pro-abortion. Thankfully most people are pro-woman and women’s rights. Nobody is less pro-life than anti-abortion activists.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Ready to fight
In 2013, Joe Biden was vice president and president of the Senate when Democrats blocked legislation that would have required federal data bases be audited by the Department of Justice to make sure federal convictions were included in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System you use when buying a new firearm from a dealer or transferring a firearm via private sale through a dealer.
Part of that legislation was $300 million for school safety or to “harden” schools against terrorist attacks such as school shootings.
Fifty-two senators voted for it, including nine Democrats. But the leadership in the Democratic National Committee said that if they could not include in that bill mechanisms to disarm law-abiding gun owners and future gun owners, they were not interested in passing the bill. ...
I recall writing in these very pages calling for obvious solutions to school shootings. No one listened to this at any level because there is an agenda to take away the Second Amendment ... and strip citizens of their political power. Yet people still vote Democratic.
It’s you liberal readers who are the problem here. The evil of your party is off the charts. ...
The only alternative to voting these scumbags out of government is a future civil war here like you saw in Northern Ireland. ...
I will not comply nor allow any of my property to be stolen without a fight. The time is now to stand up to these tyrants before it gets ugly. ...
Mike Dietz
Clarkston