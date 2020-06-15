Seeking son’s coat
I am the mother of Wes Highly. ...
He was shot to death on Christmas Day, 1995. After his death, some of his friends were kind enough to bring his coat to me. He had forgotten it at some friends’ house previously.
Now I am asking Wes’ friends to please write to the Clearwater Progress in Kamiah and tell what you know about Wes’ coat.
I am speaking of the San Francisco 49ers red and black coat that Wes wore and was so proud of. The coat has disappeared out of my closet.
The police apparently took it, thinking it belonged to someone they are looking for ... during an illegal search of my home, which was done without my consent,
Theresa Steadman
Kamiah
Treaty terms
...The 1855 Nez Perce Treaty was not ratified by 1863. The 1863 Treaty, which Chief Joseph never signed, was supplementary and amendatory to the 1855 Treaty.
Article 2 — ... Any land improvements occupied by Indians valued by the president of the U.S.
Article 3 — Only 20 acres to each male over 21.
Article 4 — First payment in addition to those provided in 1855 — $262,500. Then $150,000 first year after ratification; $70,000 in the second year, $40,000 in the third year, $25,000 in the fourth year and $15,000 in the fifth.
First year after 1863 Treaty ratified — $50,000 for board, clothes for children at school and, also, equipment and tools for school support.
Terms — First year after ratification, $6,000 for each of the next 14 years; $3,000 for 16th year and $2,000 for last year. Fifth year, $2,500 to build churches, one at Kamiah.
Article 5 — Two sub-chiefs get $500 per year as in 1855 Treaty, $2,500 for buildings and $50,700 to pay for what was not done in 1859 and 1860. Article 6 — $600 to Chief Timothy for house.
Article 7 — $4,665 in gold coins paid for guides and horses, seven years late. ...
I have never found proof that the treaties were both ratified and when. I also have doubts the tribe ever got anything promised in those dealings. However, it is plain our government never dealt honorably with the proud Nez Perce.
In a final note, due to advancing years, this is my last letter to the Tribune.
Flora Teachman
Kamiah