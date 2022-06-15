Mission: Impossible
I don’t expect this to happen but surely it’s time for the GOP to grow a spine and stand up to the National Rifle Association.
For more than a decade, Republicans have insisted upon following the NRA playbook and the NRA has rewarded them with copious donations to their campaigns.
It’s time for them to actually do something about assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
Do I think this might happen?
No.
The GOP is obsessed with the money it gets from the NRA.
Jennifer
Walker
Clarkston
Check the facts
My husband and I just finished reading Marge Lunder’s June 4 letter titled “Broke, woke and a joke.” We are so infuriated and ashamed that you would print it.
I was even more offended by former President Donald Trump than I could ever express. But, truth be told, the economy is better than it has ever been. Unemployment is 3.6%, the lowest in 70 years. The inflation is due to supply chain issues caused by our economy coming back faster than companies could keep up with demand. When demand is higher than supply, prices go up.
Gas prices are high because the citizens of the U.S. and most of the rest of the world decided not to finance Russia while it invaded Ukraine.
If you can’t support the president, respect the office.
Ask yourself how you would like this description of Trump.
Any questions? Check your facts. Get proof that what you are being told is true instead of believing everything you’re being spoon-fed.
Look for facts: documents, news footage showing speeches (not news anchors explaining it to you), and public offices.
Check your facts before you make your accusations.
GOP and QAnon sites do not qualify as true news outlets.
Dori Brahs
Asotin
Politicizing carnage
In 1997, two individuals wearing body armor and armed with AR-15s held up the Bank of America branch in North Hollywood, Calif.
Police who responded literally had to run to a nearby gun store to purchase more powerful weapons as they were using 9mm pistols and were hopelessly outgunned.
Police responding in Uvalde, Texas, did not initially confront the school shooter as they knew he had an AR-15 and they did not. If the shooter had had some other weapon, there might have been a less tragic outcome.
Michael Fanone, a 20-year veteran of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department, says police all across the country are simply outgunned against semi- and fully automatic weapons.
The blithering idiots from the gun lobby blather continually “guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” Oh, really?
How about this, fools? “People kill people with guns.” Duuuuuuh. Make sense? Hello. Anybody home?
Amanda Marcotte of Salon writes the Republican death cult doesn’t want to stop mass killings in this country. She says they are never going to choose human decency over power. Their ultimate goal is to enable as much carnage as possible and blame it on the Democrats.
“They were happy to let hundreds of thousands of their supporters sicken and die because they thought extending the pandemic by refusing vaccines and masking might help them politically,” Marcotte writes.
Too bad the right-wing lemmings following the Pied Piper of Putsch down the rabbit hole are too blind to see what’s up.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Guns not the problem
Many on the left wanted God taken out of the schools and now they are shocked to see evil making its appearance while at home some kids are eating Tide pods and their parents don’t know which gender they are.
Common logic should tell you that guns are not the problem. So we use firearms to protect Social Security offices, financial systems, high-end jewelry stores, airplane cockpits and airports, federal courts and politicians — but we refuse to protect our precious children. And 30 seconds into his remarks at Uvalde Texas, the Duke of Dementia went right after the gun lobby and law-abiding citizens.
A major reason is teacher unions do not want firearms in the schools or their members armed. And they get their way because Democrats need the union votes to stay in power. They will never support legislation that would go against the union’s wishes so they shift blame elsewhere.
And if these leaders in Washington, D.C., were so concerned about the lives of young children, why do they deny life and a future to millions of little boys and girls by sanctioning and perpetuating the hideous procedure of abortion?
Finally, we never blamed the rifle for killing John F. Kennedy or Henry Derringer for designing the little pistol that killed Abraham Lincoln.
John Webb
Reubens