Clarification
Regarding the jeering of our local law enforcement, there are things that need clarification:
l We had more than 300 armed citizens.
l We were not empowered by law enforcement and never once stated we believed that we were. We were empowered by Idaho Code 19-604, which reads: When private person may arrest. A private person may arrest another:
1. For a public offense committed or attempted in his presence.
2. When the person arrested has committed a felony, although not in his presence.
3. When a felony has been in fact committed, and he has reasonable cause for believing the person arrested to have committed it.
l We did, however, meet with local law enforcement to discuss our intent and coordinate with them where we would be. The sole purpose of the rally on June 6 was to ensure safety of all people and businesses in the valley.
l Regarding people who have been slandering the good patriots who came to defend our town from potential rioters — if you ask the police department, not a single complaint was made against us that day. We had business owners buying us lunch and thanking us. All of us spent money downtown to support local business. We were handing out water to Black Lives Matter protesters, buying them lunch and, at 2 a.m., walking them to their cars to ensure their safety.
Also the young lady who was passionately protesting at the courthouse was offered a job by a young man in our group.
Heather Rogers
Lewiston