Banner year
It has been a banner year for Lewis-Clark State College athletics. Both men’s and women’s basketball teams had national tournament appearances.
The baseball team had a second-place finish in the Avista NAIA World Series.
And there were strong performances by the track, tennis and golf teams.
Congratulations to all teams. And to the departing seniors, best of luck in your future careers.
I can’t wait until next season. Go Warriors.
Tony Bell
Lewiston
It’s the person, not the gun
I am 68 years old and got my first gun at 10 years old. At Garden Valley School, we all took hunter education. We were all taught the difference between right and wrong. In 58 years, I have owned multiple guns and none of my guns has ever been “used” to kill someone. In my last sentence I said “used.”
It is impossible for a gun to kill someone unless:
1. A person has to load the weapon.
2. A person has to pick up the weapon and point it.
3. A person has to pull the trigger.
It’s not the gun. It is the person. It’s just that simple.
My dad was in law enforcement and was killed in the line of duty in 1981 by a person who “used” a gun.
Now these days, people are being shot in schools, churches, grocery stores, malls, hospitals or at home. I do not go anywhere without a hand gun — anywhere.
If I am ever involved with an active shooter situation, I will defend myself and all other innocent people around me.
I am the good guy with a gun. I know the difference between right and wrong.
Steve Pogue
Genesee
Wrote it first
With respect to Kathy Hedberg’s article in June 4 paper, I wrote my “Orphan Train” song more than 30 years ago. It has a copyright of 1989.
There is incorrect information on the internet where Utah Phillips says he wrote his “Orphan Train” song because a song had never been written on the subject. His was released in 2005 with different music and lyrics.
I recorded hundreds of copies of my “Orphan Train” song and sold them all over the country. These were enjoyed by friends, family and fans locally and internationally for years. Many of those were survivors and family of the train.
My travels playing the song across the U.S. included Fayetteville, Ark., where I met with the founder of the Orphan Train National Heritage Society, Mary Ellen Johnson. She included my song in her work and in a documentary by PBS on the Orphan Train. Her collection of stories is incredible.
They range from warm and cozy to abuse and mistreatment.
Thank you, Ms. Hedberg, for bringing this story of American history to the Lewiston Tribune and the other “Orphan Train” song.
Charlie Weaver
Lewiston