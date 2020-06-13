Demands proof
Almost four years ago, Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.
The Democratic Party and the news media went totally insane. They started impeachment hearings by Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff. The Bob Mueller report was released on April 18, 2019, and found absolutely no evidence, contrary to what Schiff had been screaming to MSNBC and CNN, that he had the positive evidence almost four years.
Clowns like Mike Luckovich and Paul Oman, I am calling you out.
I want proof, not hearsay and stupid opinions.
Last October, a coronavirus escaped from Wuhan, China, with a population 11.08 million. The population of China is 1.393 billion. Why is the city of Wuhan the only city in China that was contaminated whereas the whole world was contaminated?
Trump banned entry from China on Jan. 1.
He banned entry from Europe on March 12.
Trump has been on top of all this from the beginning.
Only three states — Alaska, South Dakota and Florida — have taken care of their citizens. ...
Then you have governors such as Andrew Cuomo of New York placing infected patients into nursing homes.
Mr. Oman, a few days ago, MSNBC’s Morning Joe Scarborough was blaming Trump for Sandy Hook, which occurred on Dec. 14, 2012.
Howard Miller
Asotin
Leave guns at home
The protest in Lewiston on June 6 went by peacefully as expected.
Even though we have an open carry law in Idaho, what was the need for an armed patrol? If citizens want to help the police protect our city, all they need to do is carry a phone and call 911.
Were these citizens given the OK to shoot someone they saw looting? Probably not. So why carry a gun?
Cassity White said: “Police yourselves. Don’t make us look like the bad guys. We don’t want to scare anyone.”
Well, guess what? All you needed to do was leave your guns at home.
Nancy Biladeau
Lewiston
Not helpful
Eugene (everything-is-about-racism) Robinson had a commentary piece in the June 7 Lewiston Tribune with the headline “When will America stop treating African Americans like trash?” Take a look at the property destruction, looting, injuries and deaths of the last week. Does anyone think these actions help the cause?
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia