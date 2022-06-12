There he goes again
Marc Johnson’s June 3 left-wing rant is again pure deceptive emotionalism, without substance or rationality and devoid of historical context.
Unfortunately, his excellent word usage tends to establish unwarranted journalistic creditability.
He delights in calling others liars without providing verifiable examples with sources.
Johnson claims the National Rifle Association lies about guns and the Second Amendment, without providing examples. In fact, Johnson is the liar.
Johnson libels the NRA as responsible for carnage, massacre and slaughter. If he were to charge General Motors as responsible for drunken driving, he would receive the ridicule and scorn he deserves.
The problem is a very few deranged people coupled with a defective justice system.
The NRA is America’s oldest and largest civil rights organization, devoted extensively to protecting our Second Amendment. If the American Civil Liberties Union did its stated purpose, the NRA wouldn’t be necessary.
By the way, Mr. Johnson, drinking, cigarettes, car rental and auto insurance are not constitutional rights.
Additionally, no conditions were established concerning who or what age applies for that right.
The Federalist Papers are clear the Second Amendment was not crafted about deer hunting, but to provide civilians the means to thwart a tyrannical federal government by potential use of equivalent arms.
Our Supreme Court’s Heller ruling interpreted that as an individual right, unconnected to any group and the arms protected were the ones in common use.
Today that is the AR-15.
Is there any wonder why today’s Democrats are so concerned about armed citizens?
Kenneth L. Alexander
Lewiston
Keep felines housebound
During spring and early summer, if you own cats, please keep them indoors. Young birds and ground nesting birds are particularly vulnerable to cat predation this time of year.
In fact, cats are the No. 1 killer of birds in the .US. It is estimated that 2.4 billion birds are killed every year by cats. That may seem huge but think about how many tens of millions of outdoor cats are in the U.S. Of course, birds aren’t the only animals that cats kill. They also kill reptiles and amphibians.
If they are outdoor cats, research shows that bells that people put on the collars of cats do not deter bird deaths because cats can be very stealthy. What does a better job is to put brightly colored collars on cats because birds are very visual animals.
However, the best solution is to keep cats indoors.
In places such as New Zealand and Australia, domestic cats are banned from going outside because they are causing native wildlife, including birds, to reach the brink of extinction. Similarly, juvenile endangered Anegada rock iguanas in Virgin Islands are killed by feral cats, but evidently killing them is politically untenable.
Let’s do our part to protect birds and other wildlife from cats by keeping them indoors.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Preserve gun rights
Dear neighbors, please do not be swayed by the gun control hysteria the left is trying to whip up. Stand up and say no to all infringement of our Second Amendment rights.
George Washington said that “firearms stand next in importance to the Constitution itself.”
He also said, “The very atmosphere of firearms everywhere restrains evil interference.”
Tyrannical hopefuls here and around the world desire a monopoly on force and power. Do not give it to them.
If our right to keep and bear arms continues to be infringed upon, we will no longer be a free people but we will find out what real oppression is. We need more guns in the hands of well-trained good guys and everyday citizens to protect us all.
Linda Blewett
Genesee
Criminalizing free speech
H.R. 350, also known at the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022, passed in the House of Representatives on May 18.
The bill would task the federal departments of Homeland Security and Justice along with the FBI with spying on Americans, who are considered terrorist threats, then investigating and prosecuting them.
However, the bill goes further because H.R. 350 gives federal agencies the power to classify “hate crimes” as domestic terrorism.
Since “disinformation” is a hate crime, it is also terrorism.
Stating that Oregon’s law of putting tampons in boy’s bathrooms is insane could get you thrown in jail.
Woke Democrats consider anything Americans do, say or write to be domestic terrorism and subject to federal prosecution under this law.
This has never happened before in American history. Most of our laws have guaranteed freedom of speech. That was until Democratic wokers took power in 2020.
Woke Democrats in power consider support of the Constitution and patriotism to be acts of white supremacy.
This is openly stated in the 1619 Project.
Perhaps scariest of all, H.B. 305 could be used to arrest local and state police, military and even federal law enforcement people.
The problem with this bill is that it is being set up for use as a political weapon against conservatives, Republicans, concerned parents and anyone else who opposes the woke Democratic ideology.
H.R. 350 illustrates woke Democrats’ violent hatred for America and her people.
The left wants to criminalize what America used to call “free speech.”
Jim Emmert
Kamiah