Here’s a simple question: I noticed there has been quite a bit of earth leveling across from the current landfill.\
In the past, there have been pictures showing that this is where the new jail is going.
Also there has been talk that some may be for the landfill.
So a simple question is: How is the cost of the land leveling divided between the jail levy and the landfill — and what was the total cost?
One other simple point: It has been 2½ years since the jail levy was passed and I can’t see where the building is any closer than it was 2½ years ago.
It seems like the arrests are down because there is no place to place the arrested.
So it would be appreciated if one of the three county commissioners could give a simple and correct answer.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston
The border explained
Thank you, Bruce Crossfield, for the invitation to a dialogue about President Joe Biden not handling the southern border.
First, neither former President Donald Trump nor Biden can decide how many people are let into the country. That’s up to Congress.
Presidents get some flexibility in how they enforce the law. Biden used this just like Trump did to expel 990,000 at the border, citing COVID-19 concerns (more than double of those Trump sent back).
When Mexican border states refused to accept returned families, Biden flew and bussed them to other states or countries. Even with these efforts, Biden is stuck trying to process most families and single adults coming from outside Central America. Ask Congress why.
Pending their hearings, most are released in the U.S., just like they were under Trump. ...
Biden is trying to fix this by having asylum officers adjudicate claims rather than send them to the backlogged immigration courts. ...
Those who do not qualify are quickly removed.
He is also trying to keep them from coming by investing $300 million in Central America to fight corruption and protect human and workers’ rights. He asked Congress for $4 billion in development assistance to those countries to create jobs. He recently met with 16 governments in the region to create a collective development strategy.
Finally, he increased Central Americans’ access to legal pathways to the U.S. ...
I hope this provides some clarity. ...
You can find most of this from the Migration Policy Institute.