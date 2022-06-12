Marvin Dugger’s June 5 commentary stated: “Even if you believe in man-caused climate change, which I, thousands of scientists and tens of millions of Americans don’t, it’s hard to justify the damage inflicted upon our people and our country by consequences of these policies.”
While Dugger doesn’t believe climate change is man caused, NASA believes it is. Google “World of Change: Global Temperatures (nasa.gov).” It states: “Air temperatures on Earth have been rising since the Industrial Revolution. While natural variability plays some part, the preponderance of evidence indicates that human activities — particularly emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases — are mostly responsible for making our planet warmer.
According to an ongoing temperature analysis led by scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, the average global temperature on Earth has increased by at least 1.1 degrees Celsius (1.9 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1880. The majority of the warming has occurred since 1975, at a rate of roughly 0.15 degrees to 0.20 degrees Celsius per decade.”
For opinions on climate change in the USA, see “Yale Climate Opinion Maps 2021 — Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.”
The majority of respondents think climate change will affect plants, animals and people. The Pew Research Center found increasing concern about climate change in the U.S. Also read the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 2022 report.